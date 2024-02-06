Local attorney, sports broadcaster, dies at 65

After receiving his law degree, he established a solo family law practice on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau.

In addition to his law practice, Phillips did play-by-play high school and college sports broadcasting for a number of years on several area radio stations. He could often be heard broadcasting football, basketball and baseball games for Jackson, Sikeston, Notre Dame, Chaffee and Scott City high schools. He also did play-by-play broadcasts for Southeast baseball and women's basketball games for several years during the 1970s and 1980s.

"He was fun to listen to and always brought a high energy to his play-by-play," said Mike Renick, general manager at Mississippi River Radio, which operates several stations that carried some of Phillips' broadcasts. "He had a great passion for high school sports."