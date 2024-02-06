Local attorney disbarred for misconduct

According to the brief, Lintner's actions left several clients unable to defend themselves or collect judgments. The brief states Lintner refused to communicate with several clients, even those who tried to see him in person. In one instance, Lintner did not try to collect a judgment in the amount of $13,000 until it was too late to collect the funds. In another, Lintner did not appear at a divorce hearing, resulting in a parent losing the ability to see his children. The brief states Lintner told several clients court documents had been filed when, in fact, they had not and kept unearned fees.

The brief notes Lintner has been an attorney since 2009 and served as an assistant attorney general for five years.

Efforts to contact Lintner were unsuccessful.