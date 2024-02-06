All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 4, 2021
Local attorney disbarred for misconduct
A Jackson attorney has been disbarred for a variety of failings, according to a Missouri Supreme Court order. A brief compiled by the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel led to the action against Jonathan Lintner in October. According to the brief, Lintner's actions left several clients unable to defend themselves or collect judgments. ...
Southeast Missourian

A Jackson attorney has been disbarred for a variety of failings, according to a Missouri Supreme Court order.

A brief compiled by the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel led to the action against Jonathan Lintner in October.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the brief, Lintner's actions left several clients unable to defend themselves or collect judgments. The brief states Lintner refused to communicate with several clients, even those who tried to see him in person. In one instance, Lintner did not try to collect a judgment in the amount of $13,000 until it was too late to collect the funds. In another, Lintner did not appear at a divorce hearing, resulting in a parent losing the ability to see his children. The brief states Lintner told several clients court documents had been filed when, in fact, they had not and kept unearned fees.

The brief notes Lintner has been an attorney since 2009 and served as an assistant attorney general for five years.

Efforts to contact Lintner were unsuccessful.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy