Local astronomer will bring telescopes to Houck Field during eclipse

Cape Girardeau amateur astronomer Dennis Vollink plans to take his mechanized telescopes to Houck Field on Aug. 21, where more than 3,000 spectators are expected to view the total eclipse.

Vollink's telescopes typically are used for astrophotography, or the process of photographing objects in space.

With assistance from Southeast Missouri State University professor James Dufek, Vollink will use his telescopic camera equipment to provide video of the eclipse on the stadium's scoreboard, as well online via livestream.

The remaining telescopes and a variety of filters will be in the stadium to provide the public with a magnified view of the eclipse.

Houck Field will be open to the public the day of the total eclipse, which is set to begin at 11:52 a.m. and end at 2:49 p.m. The totality of the eclipse will occur at 1:20 p.m. for less than two minutes.

Houck Field will be open from 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.