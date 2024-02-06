All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 14, 2017

Local astronomer will bring telescopes to Houck Field during eclipse

Cape Girardeau amateur astronomer Dennis Vollink plans to take his mechanized telescopes to Houck Field on Aug. 21, where more than 3,000 spectators are expected to view the total eclipse. Vollink's telescopes typically are used for astrophotography, or the process of photographing objects in space...

Ben Matthews
Dennis Vollink and his grandson Leo sit in his home observatory on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
Dennis Vollink and his grandson Leo sit in his home observatory on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.Laura Simon

Cape Girardeau amateur astronomer Dennis Vollink plans to take his mechanized telescopes to Houck Field on Aug. 21, where more than 3,000 spectators are expected to view the total eclipse.

Vollink's telescopes typically are used for astrophotography, or the process of photographing objects in space.

With assistance from Southeast Missouri State University professor James Dufek, Vollink will use his telescopic camera equipment to provide video of the eclipse on the stadium's scoreboard, as well online via livestream.

The remaining telescopes and a variety of filters will be in the stadium to provide the public with a magnified view of the eclipse.

Houck Field will be open to the public the day of the total eclipse, which is set to begin at 11:52 a.m. and end at 2:49 p.m. The totality of the eclipse will occur at 1:20 p.m. for less than two minutes.

Houck Field will be open from 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vollink first pursued his hobby by taking a telescope to his driveway and capturing photos on film.

As the technology advanced, so did Vollink's method. By connecting a Nikon camera body to the eyehole of a telescope he now captures images from light-years away -- all from inside his in-house observatory.

His Astrophysics telescope sits with a direct connection to his computer system that can track the paths of celestial bodies and mechanically re-adjust the telescope's position with pinpoint accuracy.

After locking onto a region in space, the telescopes use a motorized tracking system to adjust for planetary rotation and keep a fixed view on a single celestial subject as it passes through the sky.

Vollink said his instruments spend hours collecting enough light to produce a visible image, with some photographs of distant celestial bodies taking as long as four nights.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy