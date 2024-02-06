Local artist starts fresh course in Cape

Marble Hill, Missouri, native and graphite artist Jeanie Eddleman said sheï¿½s excited to begin her next journey as owner of Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio, within the future location of Painted Wren Art Gallery at 620 Whitelaw Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

Eddleman said she began her career shortly after her uncle ï¿½ also an artist ï¿½ Tom Runnels died in 2001.

ï¿½Thatï¿½s when I started doing the artwork,ï¿½ she said Saturday while setting up her new street view display. ï¿½I was amazed that people liked it.ï¿½

When Eddleman ï¿½ president of the Cat Ranch Art Guild ï¿½ began drawing, she said she couldnï¿½t believe the overwhelming demand for her artwork.

ï¿½At the time, I was teaching. I would come home from school and I would do this,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½I taught art for 25 years at Zalma.ï¿½

Local artist Jeanie Eddleman arranges her artwork Saturday at the future Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio in Cape Girardeau. JOSHUA HARTWIG

Eddleman retired in 2004 ï¿½ the same year her son started college ï¿½ and wasnï¿½t sure whether she would have time to commit to her next endeavor.

ï¿½I just felt like God was leading me in that direction to go,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½So it has worked out ever since.ï¿½

She humbly described her artwork as meticulous, agreeing with fellow local artist and Painted Wren Art Gallery owner Aaron Horrell.

ï¿½Iï¿½m very detailed,ï¿½ Eddleman said. ï¿½I want to make sure itï¿½s accurate.ï¿½

Eddleman said this isnï¿½t the first gallery where her art has been featured. She was once manager of Westray Studio in Cape Girardeau.