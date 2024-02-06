All sections
NewsDecember 31, 2018

Local artist starts fresh course in Cape

Marble Hill, Missouri, native and graphite artist Jeanie Eddleman said sheï¿½s excited to begin her next journey as owner of Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio, within the future location of Painted Wren Art Gallery at 620 Whitelaw Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Eddleman said she began her career shortly after her uncle ï¿½ also an artist ï¿½ Tom Runnels died in 2001...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Local artist Jeanie Eddleman displays her artwork Saturday at the future Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio in Cape Girardeau.
Local artist Jeanie Eddleman displays her artwork Saturday at the future Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio in Cape Girardeau.

Marble Hill, Missouri, native and graphite artist Jeanie Eddleman said sheï¿½s excited to begin her next journey as owner of Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio, within the future location of Painted Wren Art Gallery at 620 Whitelaw Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

Eddleman said she began her career shortly after her uncle ï¿½ also an artist ï¿½ Tom Runnels died in 2001.

ï¿½Thatï¿½s when I started doing the artwork,ï¿½ she said Saturday while setting up her new street view display. ï¿½I was amazed that people liked it.ï¿½

When Eddleman ï¿½ president of the Cat Ranch Art Guild ï¿½ began drawing, she said she couldnï¿½t believe the overwhelming demand for her artwork.

ï¿½At the time, I was teaching. I would come home from school and I would do this,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½I taught art for 25 years at Zalma.ï¿½

Local artist Jeanie Eddleman arranges her artwork Saturday at the future Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio in Cape Girardeau.
Local artist Jeanie Eddleman arranges her artwork Saturday at the future Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio in Cape Girardeau.

Eddleman retired in 2004 ï¿½ the same year her son started college ï¿½ and wasnï¿½t sure whether she would have time to commit to her next endeavor.

ï¿½I just felt like God was leading me in that direction to go,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½So it has worked out ever since.ï¿½

She humbly described her artwork as meticulous, agreeing with fellow local artist and Painted Wren Art Gallery owner Aaron Horrell.

ï¿½Iï¿½m very detailed,ï¿½ Eddleman said. ï¿½I want to make sure itï¿½s accurate.ï¿½

Eddleman said this isnï¿½t the first gallery where her art has been featured. She was once manager of Westray Studio in Cape Girardeau.

Local artist Jeanie Eddleman arranges her artwork Saturday at the future Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio in Cape Girardeau.
Local artist Jeanie Eddleman arranges her artwork Saturday at the future Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio in Cape Girardeau.
Eddleman never could do portrait drawings, she said, but a portrait of her uncle lying on his easel caught her eye one day, so she asked her aunt whether she could take it.

ï¿½And I drew it,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½From there, it branched out. I do a little bit of everything.ï¿½

Eddlemanï¿½s collection of roughly 700 individual pieces ï¿½ all pencil drawings ï¿½ include buildings, animals, plants and people.

The first drawing Eddleman penciled was what she referred to as the ï¿½Sample-Page House,ï¿½ once located in Marble Hill.

A few other building drawings soon followed, sparked by places that meant something to her, she explained.

ï¿½Like the old Wimpyï¿½s (restaurant),ï¿½ Eddleman said, pointing at a scaled-down version of her original drawing.

Any time Eddleman and her father visited Cape Girardeau, they would eat there, she said.

She has two published books, packed with brief historic information along with her drawings ï¿½ one printed in 2009, focuses on Bollinger County, Missouri, and the other in 2010, with an emphasis on architectural styling.

And along with fulfilling drawing orders, she also offers custom mugs and coasters featuring her artwork.

ï¿½I just use what God gave me,ï¿½ Eddleman said.

Horrell said he is anticipating Painted Wren Art Gallery, along with Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio, will be open in its new location by the end of January.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

