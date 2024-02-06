Local artist, SEMO Museum catalyst James Parker dies at 93

The Cape Girardeau arts community lost a leading patron this week in James Parker, an accomplished multimedia artist and Otto F. Dingeldein award winner, who died at 93.

Parker was the driving force behind the creation of the SEMO University Museum, which later became the Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

"It was my job to get it started off, and they've done a beautiful job ever since," he told the Southeast Missourian in 2015.

James V. Parker, employed by Southeast Missouri State University last month as a consultant for establishing a permanent campus museum, is seen cataloguing ancient pottery April 16, 1976. So far, he has identified more than 1,400 objects. Mr. Parker returned to Cape Girardeau from Phoenix, where he was associated with a museum. Southeast Missourian file

Born in Senath, Missouri, he graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1942, served with the 351st Infantry in Italy during World War II and served as curator of education at the Heard Museum of Anthropology and Primitive Arts in Phoenix before returning to Cape Girardeau.

Current Crisp Museum manager James Phillips said Parker's love of art, and especially of Native American artifacts, can still be seen in the museum's offerings.

"He was very passionate, very energetic and very moved by the arts. That was evident through his years as the director here," Phillips said. "That little part will always be here and will always be shown."

Phillips said some of Parker's work is also part of the museum's catalogue.

Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Holland College of Arts and Media and Parker's neighbor, said Parker was an invaluable, if exacting, collaborator.