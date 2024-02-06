Local artist paints Burritoville mural

Local artist Thomas Shaner poses for a portrait near his work, his first mural project, on the walls of Burritoville in Cape Girardeau on Friday. He has been working on it since December and hopes to complete it by Valentine's Day. He is a former cartoonist of The Southeast Arrow from 1999 to 2003, and says that cartoons are a majority of his work. The animals in the mural, such as the dogs, cats and snakes, are depictions of the employee's pets. He admits that while he jumped on the chance to do mural work, he chose this project also because "I love the food a lot. I'm a big fan of their food."