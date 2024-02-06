Local Airbnb hosts deal with coronavirus pandemic travel freeze

Two Cape Girardeau Airbnb hosts are coping with the coronavirus-fueled freeze in travel bookings in different ways.

Realtors Elizabeth and Bobby Gray say their property at 639 Perry Ave., near Southeast Hospital, was enjoying solid business since opening as an Airbnb in August.

"We were profitable, fully booked for March and with only one weekend unreserved in April," said Elizabeth, 47, noting the property was also reserved for selected weekends in May through July.

"Every single booking has canceled," she said.

Andrew Bard, owner of EcoRide PH Scooters, a firm specializing in on-the-road electric scooters, has operated 230 Bellevue St. as an Airbnb since 2016.

"I was grossing $1,800 per month," said Bard, 42, referring to income generated from guests at his 150-year-old home.

"Since the 22nd of March, that income largely stopped," he said.

There are more than 3 million Airbnb hosts worldwide who saw $1.5 billion in bookings vanish beginning in mid-March, according to market research firm AirDNA LLC.

"No one anticipated a global pandemic would require the country to shelter in place and upend the economy," said Airbnb spokesman Nick Papas, in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.

"(The pandemic) is temporary and travel will bounce back," Papas said.

Elizabeth Gray isn't banking on such a prediction.

"I don't think travel will be like it was (pre-pandemic) for the foreseeable future," she said.

In the meantime, the Grays have converted their Perry Avenue house into a short-term lease.