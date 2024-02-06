All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 13, 2020

Local Airbnb hosts deal with coronavirus pandemic travel freeze

Two Cape Girardeau Airbnb hosts are coping with the coronavirus-fueled freeze in travel bookings in different ways. Realtors Elizabeth and Bobby Gray say their property at 639 Perry Ave., near Southeast Hospital, was enjoying solid business since opening as an Airbnb in August...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
This Airbnb rental home, 639 Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau, has been converted to a short-term lease due to the steep dropoff in travel bookings due to COVID-19.
This Airbnb rental home, 639 Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau, has been converted to a short-term lease due to the steep dropoff in travel bookings due to COVID-19.Submitted

Two Cape Girardeau Airbnb hosts are coping with the coronavirus-fueled freeze in travel bookings in different ways.

Realtors Elizabeth and Bobby Gray say their property at 639 Perry Ave., near Southeast Hospital, was enjoying solid business since opening as an Airbnb in August.

"We were profitable, fully booked for March and with only one weekend unreserved in April," said Elizabeth, 47, noting the property was also reserved for selected weekends in May through July.

"Every single booking has canceled," she said.

Andrew Bard, owner of EcoRide PH Scooters, a firm specializing in on-the-road electric scooters, has operated 230 Bellevue St. as an Airbnb since 2016.

"I was grossing $1,800 per month," said Bard, 42, referring to income generated from guests at his 150-year-old home.

"Since the 22nd of March, that income largely stopped," he said.

There are more than 3 million Airbnb hosts worldwide who saw $1.5 billion in bookings vanish beginning in mid-March, according to market research firm AirDNA LLC.

"No one anticipated a global pandemic would require the country to shelter in place and upend the economy," said Airbnb spokesman Nick Papas, in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.

"(The pandemic) is temporary and travel will bounce back," Papas said.

Elizabeth Gray isn't banking on such a prediction.

"I don't think travel will be like it was (pre-pandemic) for the foreseeable future," she said.

In the meantime, the Grays have converted their Perry Avenue house into a short-term lease.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"My anticipation (is) it will be late 2020 or early 2021 before we're able to reopen as an Airbnb," Elizabeth Gray added.

Bard, who canceled all bookings for his Bellevue Street Airbnb due to coronavirus fears after returning to Cape Girardeau from an extended visit to the Philippines, is taking a wait-and-see approach for his downtown property.

"If things start to look OK at the end of May, we may reopen in the middle of June," Bard said.

Elizabeth Gray said the success of their Airbnb is largely tied to activity at nearby Southeast Missouri State University.

"I'd say 50% of our business comes from moms and dads coming to stay for events such as Parents Weekend, Homecoming and commencement," she said. "Of course, all of that (business) went away this spring."

Southeast's main and satellite campuses are scheduled to reopen Monday after being closed in mid-March due to COVID-19.

Bard said a significant portion of his bookings come from travelers headed south.

"I estimate 30% of my bookings are from people headed from Chicago to New Orleans," he said. "Cape Girardeau is about halfway in-between."

Bard has had 500 Airbnb guests in four years, he said, and 98% of his experiences have been positive.

"I get to meet people from all over the world," said Bard, taking special note of visitors from the Netherlands who made a traditional Dutch breakfast on a particularly memorable Sunday morning.

"They shared stories and it was wonderful," he said.

Neither the Grays nor Bard pay mortgages on their respective Airbnb properties because they own them outright.

"That's been our saving grace (during this downturn)," Elizabeth Gray said, "because we have no debt service on the house."

Due to the pandemic, San Francisco-based Airbnb updated its cancellation policy to allow guests to cancel reservations for a full refund.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy