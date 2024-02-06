Canadian wildfires burning through a land area larger than the state of Maryland have brought haze and smoke to some of the eastern U.S. in the past six weeks, but Cape Girardeau County largely has been spared from the most harmful effects of the conflagration north of the border.

According to www.airnow.gov, an air quality data service of several government agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration and other federal agencies, air quality Thursday, June 8, in Cape County worsened a bit through the day to 61 (moderate level) by 7 p.m. after sitting at 58 Wednesday.

EPA reported a 67 level indicates people unusually sensitive to ozone should consider reducing or shortening the amount of time spent outdoors.

Eight years ago, similar air quality concerns were also noted for a similar cause.

According to the July 1, 2015, edition of the Southeast Missourian, hazy skies were seen across Missouri and other Midwestern states thanks to smoke emanating from forest fires in Canada's Alberta and Saskatchewan provinces in the western section of the country.