NewsJune 9, 2023
Local air quality reported moderate, result of Canadian wildfire impact
Canadian wildfires burning through a land area larger than the state of Maryland have brought haze and smoke to some of the eastern U.S. in the past six weeks, but Cape Girardeau County largely has been spared from the most harmful effects of the conflagration north of the border...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Haze fills the sky behind the steeple of Cape Girardeau's Trinity Lutheran Church on June 30, 2015, the partial result of smoke from wildfires moving south from two provinces in western Canada. Canadian wildfires sparked by lighting and dry conditions this spring have not resulted in the same hazy conditions locally.
Haze fills the sky behind the steeple of Cape Girardeau's Trinity Lutheran Church on June 30, 2015, the partial result of smoke from wildfires moving south from two provinces in western Canada. Canadian wildfires sparked by lighting and dry conditions this spring have not resulted in the same hazy conditions locally.

Canadian wildfires burning through a land area larger than the state of Maryland have brought haze and smoke to some of the eastern U.S. in the past six weeks, but Cape Girardeau County largely has been spared from the most harmful effects of the conflagration north of the border.

According to www.airnow.gov, an air quality data service of several government agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration and other federal agencies, air quality Thursday, June 8, in Cape County worsened a bit through the day to 61 (moderate level) by 7 p.m. after sitting at 58 Wednesday.

EPA reported a 67 level indicates people unusually sensitive to ozone should consider reducing or shortening the amount of time spent outdoors.

Eight years ago, similar air quality concerns were also noted for a similar cause.

According to the July 1, 2015, edition of the Southeast Missourian, hazy skies were seen across Missouri and other Midwestern states thanks to smoke emanating from forest fires in Canada's Alberta and Saskatchewan provinces in the western section of the country.

Smoke from wildfires blew as far south as Tennessee with reports of "thick haze" extending through Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, eastern Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

In 2023, the center of wildfire activity is from the eastern Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia and Quebec.

By Sunday, winds will begin to switch and blow smoke away from the U.S., according to ABC News.

Some of this year's fires were ignited by lightning strikes, according to NASA, and unusually dry and warm weather are fueling the blazes.

