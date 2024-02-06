The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence will expand its staff and services next year, thanks to a nearly $500,000 federal grant.

“We’re so excited,” said SEMO-NASV executive director Kendra Eads on Tuesday. “It’s huge for our staff. We have about seven [staffers], so to have three new positions is going to be a big increase for us.”

The grant for $499,951 from the Office on Violence Against Women is to be used over a three-year period. Eads said it will enable the organization to reinstate mental-health services that have not been available since 2016.

The new positions will include a nurse practitioner to provide forensic exams of sexual-assault victims, a mental-health therapist focused on trauma and cognitive behavioral therapy and a prevention specialist for the organization’s school-based program, Green Bear.

The Green Bear program not only helps train educators and other mandated reporters but empowers children to help prevent sexual assault, from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade.

The organization plans to expand crisis and after-hours clinical services, provide direct counseling services and increase access to forensic exams.

Money also will be used to train multidisciplinary team members and work with representatives in law enforcement and the Missouri Children’s Division.

SEMO-NASV also is partnering with Southeast-

HEALTH, Southeast Missouri State University, local domestic-violence shelters and the Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center in East Prairie, Missouri.