Local advocate continues campaign against gun violence

Leslie Washington, an area survivor of domestic and gun violence, is on a mission to raise awareness for the sixth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

This year, it will be held from Monday, Jan. 22, to Friday, Jan. 26. It is normally held the first week of February.

The week is organized by Everytown for Gun Safety. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg founded this advocacy group, which promotes gun control and campaigns against gun violence, in 2013.

Washington is involved in local chapters of both Everytown and its subsidiary organization Moms Demand Action.

Gun violence survivors do not have to be those injured in a shooting, she said. They can be those who have lost loved ones to firearms, through suicide or homicide, or those who have been threatened with guns.

"(Gun violence) doesn't just tear apart the family and the friends; It leaves a lasting impact on the community in which we live in," Washington said. "... I amplify those that have been impacted and are too afraid to use their voices."

She said the main way people could help end gun violence in the Southeast Missouri region is to be forthcoming about what they see and hear in relation to potential shootings.