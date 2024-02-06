Local 5K race for furry friends coming soon

Red Runner Racing will be holding a Furry 5K and a 1-mile fun run/walk Saturday, June 3, in Cape Girardeau.
The race starts at 8 a.m. at Missouri Running Company, with on-site registration from 7 to 7:45 a.m.
Packet pick-up will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Missouri Running Company or on race day during registration.
T-shirts are not guaranteed for same-day registration.
This race is in memory of Zoey Ambler who absolutely loved to race, according to the races event page.
The website also says they raised and donated $2,350 last year and $2,100 in 2021 to Southeast Missouri Pets, formally known as the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, saying they could not do it without their sponsors.
A portion of the proceeds will go to Southeast Missouri Pets this year as well.
Fees for the race are $30 per runner/walker, $35 per runner/walker after Friday, May 19, and $45 for 1-mile walk family group adult and children (one adult T-shirt guaranteed if received by Monday, May 15.
To learn more about Red Runner Racing and the races they host around Southeast Missouri, follow them on Facebook at Red Runner Racing, or go to its website at www.redrunnerracing.com.
To contact them, call (573) 225-8171 or email at doug@redrunnerracing.com
