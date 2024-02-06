Local 5K race for furry friends coming soon

Red Runner Racing will be holding a Furry 5K and a 1-mile fun run/walk Saturday, June 3, in Cape Girardeau.

The race starts at 8 a.m. at Missouri Running Company, with on-site registration from 7 to 7:45 a.m.

Packet pick-up will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Missouri Running Company or on race day during registration.

T-shirts are not guaranteed for same-day registration.

This race is in memory of Zoey Ambler who absolutely loved to race, according to the races event page.