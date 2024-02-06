Lobbyist spending on Missouri lawmakers drops 94% after cap

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lobbyist spending on Missouri lawmakers has dropped by 94% since voters approved a $5 cap on gifts last year.

A KCUR analysis of state data concludes lobbyists spent less than $17,000 on lawmakers in this year's legislative session compared with last year's spending of about $300,000.

"These sorts of financial gifts or benefits that have been directed to lawmakers don't actually buy their votes, but they do buy access," said Peverill Squire, a political-science professor at University of Missouri. "That access is important because lawmakers have to decide how they are going to spend their time and what energy they want to devote to different topics."

More than 60% of voters supported the change in November.

Now, according to Squire, most of the spending is on larger events all lawmakers can attend. There is still a $5 limit per lawmaker for those events.

Kelly Gillespie, lobbyist and president of the Missouri Biotech Association, said his group last year spent about $4,000 on a tour of life science businesses in western Missouri in an effort to educate lawmakers on drug discovery and health care affordability. That amount is prohibited under the new rules.