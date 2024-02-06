Lloyd Smith, Vivek Malik appointed to SEMO Board of Regents

Lloyd Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, and Vivek Malik of Wildwood, Missouri, were appointed earlier this week as the two newest members of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents.

Vivek Malik

The appointments by Gov. Mike Parson come after openings in the board were created by the term expiration of former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson and the death of Dennis Vinson, former president and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson.

Smith, who replaces Knudtson, has led a career in the public sector, including a stint as executive director of the Missouri Republican Party until his retirement in 2013. He is now completing a two-year term on the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority Board.

He had previously served as the chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson and the late U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson, according to a Tuesday news release from university communications at Southeast.

In addition to his 28 years serving the 8th Congressional District, Smith was the Missouri political director for George W. Bush’s presidential campaign in 2004 and has advised more than two dozen statewide legislative candidates.

He represented U.S. Congress as a senior staff assistant for agriculture and hunger issues in Brussels, Berlin, Moscow, London and Rome, according to the release.