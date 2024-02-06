All sections
NewsJune 23, 2020
Lloyd Smith salutes Bill Emerson at his SEMO Regents swearing-in
The sudden death nearly a quarter of a century ago by 8th District Missouri Rep. Bill Emerson was on the mind of his former chief of staff Lloyd Smith on Monday Smith was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. as the newest member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents at its meeting...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Lloyd F. Smith, left, of Sikeston, Missouri, was sworn in Monday, June 22, 2020, as the newest member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. Smith, who retired in 2013 as executive director of the Missouri Republican Party, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve until Jan. 1, 2026.
Lloyd F. Smith, left, of Sikeston, Missouri, was sworn in Monday, June 22, 2020, as the newest member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. Smith, who retired in 2013 as executive director of the Missouri Republican Party, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve until Jan. 1, 2026.

The sudden death nearly a quarter of a century ago by 8th District Missouri Rep. Bill Emerson was on the mind of his former chief of staff Lloyd Smith on Monday

Smith was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. as the newest member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents at its meeting.

Smith, a former executive director of the Missouri Republican Party, took his regents seat quoting from President Theodore Roosevelt’s 1910 “In the Arena” speech and applying those sentiments to Emerson, his former boss, who died of lung cancer June 22, 1996. Emerson served 15 years as Southeast Missouri’s representative in the U.S. House. The 58-year old Emerson was succeeded by his widow, Jo Ann Emerson, who served in Congress until 2013.

Smith will serve on the board until Jan. 1, 2026.

Local News
