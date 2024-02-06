All sections
NewsDecember 21, 2019
Living nativity recognizes 'real reason for the season'
Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Children from left: Christopher Hinman II, 2, and Lilly Hinman, 5, both of Cape Girardeau, and Caden Cale, 5, of Marble Hill, Missouri, go inside a living nativity next to Sam Bonney, 17, of Cape Girardeau, portraying Joseph, on Dec. 12 at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau.
Aside from the toys and family get-togethers, for many there's a "real reason for the season" behind all the festivities this time of year.

That reason was on display Dec. 12 as part of First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau's fifth annual living nativity event.

"The birth of Jesus is celebrated throughout our company, and it's important to all of us," community bank president Kevin Greaser said.

Eventgoers had the chance to meet and pet live animals, including a camel named Lucille, as well as talk with the inhabitants of the small wooden manger scene.

Natalie Arbuckle, 16, and Sam Bonney, 17, both of Cape Girardeau, portrayed the roles of Mary and Joseph.

Emma Greaser, 1, of Cape Girardeau meets a camel named Lucille while being held by her grandfather Dan Wilson of Cape Girardeau during a living nativity at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau.
Arbuckle said the live nativity brought back memories of setting up nativity scenes at her house.

"I helped my mom set up our little porcelain nativity scenes around the house. And it was just something I always wanted to be the one who could put the baby Jesus in the center of the stand because I thought that was the most important part," Arbuckle said. "That always excited me when I was little."

Another holiday favorite was also on hand. Santa Claus was inside the bank ready to meet with children and take pictures.

"We really wanted to take what we believe and show the community. And provide an opportunity for people in the community to come to a live nativity and enjoy an opportunity with Santa Claus and have pictures with their kids," Greaser said.

Heather Short, training and development officer at the bank, said the event was free and got its start the first year the bank occupied its new building at 1820 N. Kingshighway.

Blakely Phillips, 4, of Jackson holds a baby doll representing Jesus Christ while being assisted by Heather Short, training and development officer at First Midwest Bank, next to Sam Bonney, 17, of Cape Girardeau, portraying Joseph, during a living nativity.
Blakely Phillips, 4, of Jackson holds a baby doll representing Jesus Christ while being assisted by Heather Short, training and development officer at First Midwest Bank, next to Sam Bonney, 17, of Cape Girardeau, portraying Joseph, during a living nativity.

"We wanted to have a Santa event for the kiddos, but we also wanted to do something to recognize the real reason for the season," Short said.

