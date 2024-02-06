Living nativity recognizes 'real reason for the season'

Aside from the toys and family get-togethers, for many there's a "real reason for the season" behind all the festivities this time of year.

That reason was on display Dec. 12 as part of First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau's fifth annual living nativity event.

"The birth of Jesus is celebrated throughout our company, and it's important to all of us," community bank president Kevin Greaser said.

Eventgoers had the chance to meet and pet live animals, including a camel named Lucille, as well as talk with the inhabitants of the small wooden manger scene.

Natalie Arbuckle, 16, and Sam Bonney, 17, both of Cape Girardeau, portrayed the roles of Mary and Joseph.