All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 9, 2022

Little St. Louis arch becomes gateway to Cape downtown

Melanie Reichert, art and design student at Southeast Missouri State University, constructed her own interpretation of the St. Louis Gateway Arch, which stands more than 11 feet tall, the tallest sculpture ever created by a SEMO student. The project was funded by Matthew Stuchlik, husband of Sarah Kilpela, owner of eDen Spa and Salon in Cape Girardeau. ...

Beau Nations
Melanie Reichert, an art and design student at Southeast Missouri State University, constructed her own interpretation of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. Reichert's Little St. Louis stands outside eDen Spa and Salon located at 151 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
Melanie Reichert, an art and design student at Southeast Missouri State University, constructed her own interpretation of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. Reichert's Little St. Louis stands outside eDen Spa and Salon located at 151 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.Beau Nations ~ bnations@semissiourian.com

Melanie Reichert, art and design student at Southeast Missouri State University, constructed her own interpretation of the St. Louis Gateway Arch, which stands more than 11 feet tall, the tallest sculpture ever created by a SEMO student.

The project was funded by Matthew Stuchlik, husband of Sarah Kilpela, owner of eDen Spa and Salon in Cape Girardeau. Kilpela is originally from St. Louis, and the couple's first date included a visit to the St. Louis arch. Stuchlik commissioned the project as a Valentine's Day present to Kilpela with help from Chris Wubbena, art and design professor at SEMO. Reichert was given the task of constructing the large project.

Reichert said most of her projects are inspired by crystal-like shapes, and she likes to increase the scope of every project. Little St. Louis was originally planned to be around 10 feet tall, but after completion, was even bigger than Reichert had planned.

"It wasn't exactly planned to be that large, it kind of just happened on its own, but I think that's just one of the things with metalworking is that sometimes the piece is going to try and make itself, and you just have to work with it," Reichert said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
A drawing of Melanie Reichert's Little St. Louis shows the original design of the artwork.
A drawing of Melanie Reichert's Little St. Louis shows the original design of the artwork.Submitted

Little St. Louis was installed by Reichert outside of eDen Spa and Salon on the corner of William and South Spanish streets in Cape Girardeau. Kilpela hopes the miniature version of the arch serves as a welcome beacon to downtown Cape Girardeau similar to how the arch is a welcome to the Midwest for visitors.

Reichert, now in her last semester at the university, did not think she would enjoy welding when she first began the art and design program. She now believes it is a multifaceted form of art for herself.

"I've always been a creative person, making things has always been my outlet," Reichert said. "Welding is a really good, creative outlet because you get to put your whole body into it, and I think there's something really therapeutic about putting literally your blood, sweat and tears into something and making something bigger than yourself. It was such a strange feeling when I made my first sculpture, and I welded the top piece on it. I was looking up at this thing that was so much bigger than me, and it was crazy to think that I had made that all by myself."

Reichert plans to stay around Cape Girardeau to finish her degree in the spring before going to graduate school and continue her work in public art pieces.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy