Little St. Louis arch becomes gateway to Cape downtown

Melanie Reichert, art and design student at Southeast Missouri State University, constructed her own interpretation of the St. Louis Gateway Arch, which stands more than 11 feet tall, the tallest sculpture ever created by a SEMO student.

The project was funded by Matthew Stuchlik, husband of Sarah Kilpela, owner of eDen Spa and Salon in Cape Girardeau. Kilpela is originally from St. Louis, and the couple's first date included a visit to the St. Louis arch. Stuchlik commissioned the project as a Valentine's Day present to Kilpela with help from Chris Wubbena, art and design professor at SEMO. Reichert was given the task of constructing the large project.

Reichert said most of her projects are inspired by crystal-like shapes, and she likes to increase the scope of every project. Little St. Louis was originally planned to be around 10 feet tall, but after completion, was even bigger than Reichert had planned.

"It wasn't exactly planned to be that large, it kind of just happened on its own, but I think that's just one of the things with metalworking is that sometimes the piece is going to try and make itself, and you just have to work with it," Reichert said.