Little St. Louis arch becomes gateway to Cape downtown

Melanie Reichert, art and design student at Southeast Missouri State University, constructed her own interpretation of the St. Louis Gateway Arch, which stands more than 11 feet tall, the tallest sculpture ever created by a SEMO student.
The project was funded by Matthew Stuchlik, husband of Sarah Kilpela, owner of eDen Spa and Salon in Cape Girardeau. Kilpela is originally from St. Louis, and the couple's first date included a visit to the St. Louis arch. Stuchlik commissioned the project as a Valentine's Day present to Kilpela with help from Chris Wubbena, art and design professor at SEMO. Reichert was given the task of constructing the large project.
Reichert said most of her projects are inspired by crystal-like shapes, and she likes to increase the scope of every project. Little St. Louis was originally planned to be around 10 feet tall, but after completion, was even bigger than Reichert had planned.
"It wasn't exactly planned to be that large, it kind of just happened on its own, but I think that's just one of the things with metalworking is that sometimes the piece is going to try and make itself, and you just have to work with it," Reichert said.
Little St. Louis was installed by Reichert outside of eDen Spa and Salon on the corner of William and South Spanish streets in Cape Girardeau. Kilpela hopes the miniature version of the arch serves as a welcome beacon to downtown Cape Girardeau similar to how the arch is a welcome to the Midwest for visitors.
Reichert, now in her last semester at the university, did not think she would enjoy welding when she first began the art and design program. She now believes it is a multifaceted form of art for herself.
"I've always been a creative person, making things has always been my outlet," Reichert said. "Welding is a really good, creative outlet because you get to put your whole body into it, and I think there's something really therapeutic about putting literally your blood, sweat and tears into something and making something bigger than yourself. It was such a strange feeling when I made my first sculpture, and I welded the top piece on it. I was looking up at this thing that was so much bigger than me, and it was crazy to think that I had made that all by myself."
Reichert plans to stay around Cape Girardeau to finish her degree in the spring before going to graduate school and continue her work in public art pieces.
