Little Sisters return to Saint Francis

Saint Francis Healthcare System saw the return of Franciscan Sisters to the organization a year ago, the first in residence since 2019.

According to its website, the Saint Francis Health Care System was founded in 1875 when Father Joseph Schmidt, pastor of St. Mary's Parish in Cape Girardeau, invited three Franciscan Sisters to follow the call to serve those in need and start a hospital in Cape Girardeau.

However, Gerry Salter, vice president of Surgical and Procedural Specialties, said the last Franciscan Sister from that order working at Saint Francis, Sister Jane Ann Kiefer, retired in 1998 though she continued to volunteer until 2019.

"It was not until August 2022 that Franciscan Sisters were present working once again at Saint Francis," Salter said. "This time from the order of the Little Sisters of St. Francis."

Founded in 1923, by Mother Mary Kevin Kearny from Ireland, the Little Sisters established hospitals and maternity centers, schools and orphanages and home care for disadvantaged children in Nkokonjeru, Uganda. Over the next 100 years, the ministry grew, and Foundation Houses were established in several African countries, including Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Now, five Little Sisters, four from Kenya and one from Uganda, have come to serve in Cape Girardeau.

Sister Evalyn Ekasa, serves as a counselor in the Psychology Department of Saint Francis. She said she grew up going to a school run by the Little Sisters and later decided to join the order because they frequently spoke of "Franciscan joy".

"They emulated that joy and a simplicity when working with students, and that attracted me," Ekasa said.

Simplicity was also what drew Sister Julian Oyoo to the Little Sisters. She serves as an accountant for Saint Francis and said her pastor gave her a book of different religious congregations where she read about Saint Francis of Assisi.

"What struck me about St. Francis was his simplicity," Oyoo said. "He left everything, he was from a rich family, and he was now serving the lepers. I said, 'This is the life I want. I want to live a simple life, a prayerful life.'"