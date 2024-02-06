Little princesses turn out for tea party at museum

Snow White's wishing well, dwarves, single slippers and a carriage fit for a princess (or 60) decorated the lawn Sunday of the Oliver House Museum in Jackson for the second annual Dolly and Me Princess Tea Party.
The event was hosted by the Jackson Heritage Association and attended by at least 65 people.
"We expect at least some walk-ins," said Jackson Heritage Association president Barbie Stroder.
Stroder said she and board member Julie Kuehle came up with the idea for the event last year to expand on their success with the annual Halloween party at the Oliver House.
"We wanted a spring event and came up with this," Stroder said.
Attendees got to bring their dolls and dress up princess-style for an afternoon, Stroder said.
Stroder, dressed in a swirling purple cape and carrying a jeweled scepter, said the Oliver House gardens were perfect for the girls to get their pictures taken, especially since some flowers were blooming and the sun was out amid gusty winds.
Sunday's wind prompted a move inside for the tea party itself, Stroder said, but the other events, including a princess dance party and scavenger hunt, remained outdoors.
Halle Hoover, 5, said she came last year, but she didn't bring her doll this time.
Hoover said her favorite part last year was Belle, or meeting the princesses. She said she was excited about this year, too.
Each girl attending could fill out a "princess card," with her name and her doll's name, her interests and favorite princess. The grand outdoor staircase at the Oliver House served as the walkway for each "princess" to make her grand entry as the announcer read each card aloud.
"We're excited about our events coming up this year," Kuehle said, and added she was glad to see so many people at the tea party.
Attendees also could make crafts upstairs, Kuehle said, including making paper flowers or decorating a tote bag.
Sarah Higgins, 8, said she decided she and her doll should have matching hairstyles -- twin braids down each side of their faces. Higgins also wore a purple tiara and white dress.
Higgins said she was looking forward to the games, and also the food.
Jaden Davis and Ariel Barr, both 9, said they were excited about the afternoon. Davis said her American Girl doll, whom she named Lilly, borrowed her pink flower barrette for the party.
Barr's doll, Alex, wore a tiny tiara in her blonde hair.
Each table was set with glass plates and cups for the girls and tiny plastic teacups for the dolls, Stroder said.
Barr said she was excited about the food. Cupcakes and cookies in the middle of the tables disappeared quickly.
Davis said she most was looking forward to the princess dance party.
"I like to twirl," she said, adding she checks every dress or skirt she tries on in the store to ensure it twirls right.
Davis and Barr said they know each other from dance classes, church, Girl Scouts -- "everywhere," Davis said.
"Almost," Barr said.
"I've always been into princesses," Davis said, and she hopes she always will be.
Proceeds from the event went toward the Oliver House Museum.
Pertinent address:
224 E. Adams St., Jackson, Mo.
