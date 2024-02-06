Lisa Reitzel, longtime Cape County public administrator, dies at 55

Lisa Reitzel, Cape Girardeau County’s public administrator for the last 11 years, died after suffering a heart attack Saturday, April 13. She was 55.

"Lisa was a dedicated and passionate public servant who worked tirelessly for the betterment of our community,” Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said in a news release. “Her passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill."

Reitzel won a 13-person Republican primary bid for the public administrator position in 2012. She then won nearly 70% of the votes in the general election. She ran unopposed in 2016 and 2020.

Public administrators handle deceased people's estates and assets, and act as guardians and/or conservators for people who who cannot care for themselves or their property when there is no one else to do it.

"Lisa’s passion for public service was unmatched, and her impact on our community will be felt for years to come. She will be greatly missed,” Tracy said.

Lisa Reitzel speaks at the Cape County Republican Women Lincoln Day event on Saturday, March 9, 2024. As president of the organization, Reitzel was devoted in helping to put on Lincoln Day and other events for it. She passed away Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the age of 55. Southeast Missourian file

The Public Administrator Office will continue uninterrupted service at this time.

In addition to her public service, Reitzel served on various boards, including those of Community Counseling Center Foundation, Missouri Association of Counties and Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau.