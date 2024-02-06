Lisa Reitzel, longtime Cape County public administrator, dies at 55

Lisa Reitzel, Cape Girardeau County’s public administrator for the last 11 years, died after suffering a heart attack Saturday, April 13. She was 55.
"Lisa was a dedicated and passionate public servant who worked tirelessly for the betterment of our community,” Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said in a news release. “Her passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill."
Reitzel won a 13-person Republican primary bid for the public administrator position in 2012. She then won nearly 70% of the votes in the general election. She ran unopposed in 2016 and 2020.
Public administrators handle deceased people's estates and assets, and act as guardians and/or conservators for people who who cannot care for themselves or their property when there is no one else to do it.
"Lisa’s passion for public service was unmatched, and her impact on our community will be felt for years to come. She will be greatly missed,” Tracy said.
The Public Administrator Office will continue uninterrupted service at this time.
In addition to her public service, Reitzel served on various boards, including those of Community Counseling Center Foundation, Missouri Association of Counties and Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau.
She was also president of Cape County Republican Women, helping to organize its events and annual Lincoln Day celebrations.
The organization released a statement reading, “Lisa was a tremendous asset to not only the Cape County Republican Women, but in her role as Cape Girardeau County Public Administrator. Her passing will be felt by many in the days, weeks and years to come. We ask that you keep her family in prayer.”
Reitzel was well known for singing the national anthem at community events.
“She displayed her talents at many levels, including her rendition of the national anthem,” said Matt Henson, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee. "She was a light to many people, touched many lives and will be sorely missed.”
Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson, a fellow member of Cape County Republican Women, remembered Reitzel for her bubbly, outgoing personality.
“Lisa was a great friend,” Gholson said. “She was just a great person to be around, and we’ll thoroughly miss her.”
Reitzel is survived by her husband, daughter and son-in-law, and a granddaughter.
According to an death notice announcement, a visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at First Baptist Church of Delta. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at the church, with the Revs. Randy Conn and Elijah Allen officiating, and burial will be at Zion Methodist Church Cemetery in Gordonville.
