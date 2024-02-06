Liquor license revocation notice sent to The River

A liquor license revocation notice from the City of Cape Girardeau has been sent to The River, also known as River Valley Banquet Center, where five people were shot early Sunday morning inside the business.

City manager Scott Meyer revoked the establishment’s liquor license Wednesday because the “licensee did permit or fail to prevent or suppress a violent quarrel, brawl, or fight on the premises,” according to the notice.

A business license application for River Valley Banquet Center LLC dated Aug. 6, 2019, identifies Ricky L. Werner of Cape Girardeau as the owner of the establishment, which is classified as a restaurant, bar and rental banquet hall.

Werner also holds the now-revoked liquor license for retail liquor by the drink and Sunday sales. He will have 10 days to submit a written appeal requesting a hearing before the city’s liquor license review board.

According to the notice, the liquor license revocation will take effect Feb. 11 if no written appeal request is filed.

Mayor Bob Fox said the city and the police department are also looking into possibly classifying the property as a nuisance, which would allow for revoking the establishment’s business license.

“It’s just so sad that it’s come to this,” Fox said.

A new appeal process for liquor licenses was implemented in December, according to Fox, which now requires liquor license revocation appeals to go before a circuit court instead of the city council.

“We felt like that was vital, because if somebody comes before the city council to protest a repeal, they aren’t sworn in as witnesses,” the mayor said. “They don’t necessarily have to tell the truth, and in a court situation, they do. They can be held liable for not telling the truth.”

Last year, the banquet hall’s liquor license renewal request was denied by the city manager after police cited multiple incidents of violence near the property, including an April 27 shooting in which approximately 50 shots were fired.

The banquet hall ultimately obtained a renewed license after the city council failed to secure four votes to uphold the decisions made by the city manager and the Cape Girardeau Liquor License Review Board.