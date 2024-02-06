Cape Girardeau’s Liquor License Review Board has upheld the city manager’s decision to deny a city liquor license for a south-side banquet hall that has been the scene of several shootings.

River Valley Banquet Center is seen Friday at 631 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

The three-member board, citing public safety concerns, made its unanimous decision at the close of an hour-and-a-half hearing Monday at city hall.

Board members Brandon Cooper and Lori Meyer voiced concerns someone could be killed in a future disturbance at River Valley Banquet Center.

“Is that the cost of doing business?” asked Cooper.

Meyer asked, “At what point do we risk the lives of people coming to this facility?”

Banquet hall owner Ricky Werner had appealed city manager Scott Meyer’s decision in late June to deny the renewal application for the retail liquor-by-the-drink and Sunday-sales-liquor license.

Attorney Ron Garms, representing Werner, argued at the hearing his client was being unfairly singled out for disturbances for which the banquet hall at 631 S. Sprigg St. was not to blame.

“If I am a bank and get robbed three times, I am not closing the bank,” he told the board.

Garms said the city government has not shut down bars and other businesses where shootings, fights and other disturbances have occurred.

A shooting occurred last month near a gas pump at Rhodes 101 Stop convenience store on North Sprigg Street. City officials did not seek to shut down the convenience store, Garms told the board.

Liquor License Review Board member Lori Meyer speaks to fellow members of the board during an appeal hearing Monday at Cape Girardeau City Hall. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

But police Lt. Brad Smith wrote in a report accompanying the city manager’s denial letter those businesses are “open to the public and anyone can show up.”