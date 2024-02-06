Cape Girardeau’s Liquor License Review Board has upheld the city manager’s decision to deny a city liquor license for a south-side banquet hall that has been the scene of several shootings.
The three-member board, citing public safety concerns, made its unanimous decision at the close of an hour-and-a-half hearing Monday at city hall.
Board members Brandon Cooper and Lori Meyer voiced concerns someone could be killed in a future disturbance at River Valley Banquet Center.
“Is that the cost of doing business?” asked Cooper.
Meyer asked, “At what point do we risk the lives of people coming to this facility?”
Banquet hall owner Ricky Werner had appealed city manager Scott Meyer’s decision in late June to deny the renewal application for the retail liquor-by-the-drink and Sunday-sales-liquor license.
Attorney Ron Garms, representing Werner, argued at the hearing his client was being unfairly singled out for disturbances for which the banquet hall at 631 S. Sprigg St. was not to blame.
“If I am a bank and get robbed three times, I am not closing the bank,” he told the board.
Garms said the city government has not shut down bars and other businesses where shootings, fights and other disturbances have occurred.
A shooting occurred last month near a gas pump at Rhodes 101 Stop convenience store on North Sprigg Street. City officials did not seek to shut down the convenience store, Garms told the board.
But police Lt. Brad Smith wrote in a report accompanying the city manager’s denial letter those businesses are “open to the public and anyone can show up.”
Smith wrote the banquet center is booked ahead of time and Werner or his manager can check out parties wishing to rent the facility.
But Garms said the banquet hall should not be held to a higher standard.
He added his client is converting the banquet center into a restaurant.
Garms also questioned how the board could properly review a decision of the city manager since board members Alex McElroy and Meyer work for the city government. Meyer is human resources manager and McElroy directs development services.
Police cited three major incidents at the South Sprigg Street address, including two since March:
Board members pointed out there were some 60 incidents reported to police in the vicinity of the banquet hall since January 2018. But Garms said most of the incidents had no connection to the business, including the three major incidents.
Garms said the April incident started at a nearby church and did not in involve anyone attending a party for teenagers at the banquet center.
Police also cited Werner for operating without a business license earlier this year. But Garms said his client legally was not required to obtain a business license.
Garms said his client will appeal the board’s decision to the Cape Girardeau City Council.
Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.