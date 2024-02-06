On Friday, Hon. Scott Lipke and attorney Alan Beussink were appointed to serve on the 32nd judicial circuit court, Gov. Mike Parson's office announced.
Lipke, a Jackson resident, will serve as circuit judge for the court, filling the vacancy created by Hon. Michael Gardner's appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.
When reached by phone Friday, Lipke said he is grateful to Gov. Parson for moving quickly to fill two of the three vacancies on the circuit.
"We are in transition mode, moving into the new courthouse," Lipke said, adding that having a full complement of judges will be helpful once in-person court hearings resume later this month.
"I'll continue to do the same things I've always done, be fair and impartial and follow the law," Lipke said. He will focus on new areas of law, including felony criminal cases and more civil cases.
Beussink will serve as associate circuit judge for the 32nd judicial circuit. He will fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the departure of the Hon. Scott. E. Thomsen.
Beussink, a Leopold, Missouri, resident, is a partner at the law firm Whiffen and Beussink. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.
