All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 2, 2020

Lipke, Beussink appointed to judgeships in 32nd judicial district court

On Friday, Hon. Scott Lipke and attorney Alan Beussink were appointed to serve on the 32nd judicial circuit court, Gov. Mike Parson's office announced. Lipke, a Jackson resident, will serve as circuit judge for the court, filling the vacancy created by Hon. Michael Gardner's appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Judge Scott Lipke gives remarks at the 32nd judicial district Drug Court graduation Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Cape County Courthouse in Jackson.
Judge Scott Lipke gives remarks at the 32nd judicial district Drug Court graduation Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Cape County Courthouse in Jackson.Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian, file

On Friday, Hon. Scott Lipke and attorney Alan Beussink were appointed to serve on the 32nd judicial circuit court, Gov. Mike Parson's office announced.

Lipke, a Jackson resident, will serve as circuit judge for the court, filling the vacancy created by Hon. Michael Gardner's appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

When reached by phone Friday, Lipke said he is grateful to Gov. Parson for moving quickly to fill two of the three vacancies on the circuit.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We are in transition mode, moving into the new courthouse," Lipke said, adding that having a full complement of judges will be helpful once in-person court hearings resume later this month.

"I'll continue to do the same things I've always done, be fair and impartial and follow the law," Lipke said. He will focus on new areas of law, including felony criminal cases and more civil cases.

Beussink will serve as associate circuit judge for the 32nd judicial circuit. He will fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the departure of the Hon. Scott. E. Thomsen.

Beussink, a Leopold, Missouri, resident, is a partner at the law firm Whiffen and Beussink. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase,...
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by in...
NewsNov. 6
Polls in swing states begin to close as sharply divided Amer...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor
NewsNov. 5
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
NewsNov. 5
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy