On Friday, Hon. Scott Lipke and attorney Alan Beussink were appointed to serve on the 32nd judicial circuit court, Gov. Mike Parson's office announced.

Lipke, a Jackson resident, will serve as circuit judge for the court, filling the vacancy created by Hon. Michael Gardner's appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

When reached by phone Friday, Lipke said he is grateful to Gov. Parson for moving quickly to fill two of the three vacancies on the circuit.