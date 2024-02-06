All sections
NewsSeptember 30, 2020
Lions Pancake Day to honor front-line workers
Cape Noon Lions Club will continue its Pancake Day tradition today, though this year's event will have a unique focus. The event will not be for the general public. Instead, club members will serve carryout pancake-and-sausage meals free to law enforcement officers, firefighters, first-responders and health care workers...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Cape Noon Lions Club will continue its Pancake Day tradition today, though this year’s event will have a unique focus.

The event will not be for the general public. Instead, club members will serve carryout pancake-and-sausage meals free to law enforcement officers, firefighters, first-responders and health care workers.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau and continue as long as food is available.

Eligible personnel should bring their department or employer identification to the south side of the building.

