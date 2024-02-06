Lineup announced for fourth Shipyard Music Festival

The Shipyard Music Festival has announced the lineup for the fourth annual event.
Set to take place Sept. 23 and 24, artists Samantha Fish, Yonder Mountain String Band, Maggie Rose, Grizfolk and 13 additional national and regional acts are scheduled to perform on two outdoor stages.
“The Shipyard is a celebration of food and cheer and song,” said festival organizer Jeff Rawson. “Two days of new experiences, sounds, positivity and community.”
For a taste of Shipyard, watch the 2021 event recap here.
Beyond the acts onstage, brand partners will present interactive experiences for festivalgoers throughout the two-day event on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St. The festival will also offer a unique variety of food and drink options from local restaurants.
Two-day General Admission tickets (children 10 and younger are free), VIP tickets, and full lineup are available now at www.shipyardfest.com.
For more information, contact Jeff Rawson at (573) 388-3469 or jrawson@rustmedia.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.