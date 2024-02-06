Lineup announced for fourth Shipyard Music Festival

The Shipyard Music Festival has announced the lineup for the fourth annual event.

Set to take place Sept. 23 and 24, artists Samantha Fish, Yonder Mountain String Band, Maggie Rose, Grizfolk and 13 additional national and regional acts are scheduled to perform on two outdoor stages.

“The Shipyard is a celebration of food and cheer and song,” said festival organizer Jeff Rawson. “Two days of new experiences, sounds, positivity and community.”