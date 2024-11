Cape Girardeau repair crews work Tuesday afternoon on a water line break at North Kingshighway and Hopper Road. City officials issued a boil water advisory for the 30 to 40 homes affected by the drop in water pressure. Affected areas were Hopper Road, East and West Rodney Street, Adeline Avenue, Rodney Vista Boulevard, Maria Louise Lane, and a section of North Kingshighway. Water service was to be restored by about 5 p.m. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com