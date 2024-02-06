Linda Sadler: “I’m a perfect example of how important mammograms are”

When Linda Sadler of Anna, Illinois, went in for her routine mammogram at SoutheastHEALTH this past spring, she didn’t anticipate having any problems. Although her mother had breast cancer when she was younger, Sadler’s own mammograms during the past decade had never detected any issues.

This year, it was different: doctors found a suspicious area in her right breast.

“Had I waited another year [to get a mammogram], mine would have ultimately been even worse,” Sadler says. “I’m the perfect example of how important [routine] mammograms are. Last year, mine was clear, nothing there, and this year, I had an aggressive cancer growing fast.”

Because her cancer was aggressive and growing fast, Sadler had a mastectomy on March 25. She was able to recover at home and thought that because she had chosen to have a mastectomy, she would not have to have any further treatment.

When her test came back, however, it was recommended she see a radiation oncologist. The oncologist told her what her odds for survival would be if she chose to do nothing, if she took only hormone therapy and if she chose to do hormone therapy and radiation treatments. Sadler chose to do both hormone therapy and take 25 radiation treatments; the most difficult part of them, she says, was the two weeks of recovery after the radiation was over. Sadler will take hormonal therapy pills for the next five years.

Although there were many weeks Sadler had up to seven medical appointments in one week, she is now on a six-month appointment schedule. To celebrate, her family surprised her with a cruise to Mexico, Belize and Honduras, which they will go on in 2020. It’s something that’s always been on Sadler’s bucket list.