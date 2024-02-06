Limits on pandemic restrictions OK'd by Mo. Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers pushed back Wednesday against local coronavirus restrictions, passing legislation limiting the duration of public health orders that have shut down businesses and schools and limited how many people can gather.

The legislation would limit emergency orders restricting businesses, churches, schools or gatherings to 30 days, unless extended by the local governing body. It would take effect immediately upon Gov. Mike Parson's signature, meaning it could affect pandemic restrictions still in place in St. Louis County or other jurisdictions. It also would affect any future local health orders.

"We want to be able to get this enforced as soon as possible," said House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, a Republican from O'Fallon who handled the bill.

The House and Senate passed the legislation by overwhelming votes and with little discussion. Lawmakers have complained repeatedly during this year's session about local pandemic restrictions they say infringe on individual liberties and the ability to earn a living.

The legislation would allow local governing bodies to halt public health orders at any time by a majority vote. It also would prohibit cities and counties receiving public funds from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to use public accommodations or transportation systems.

Lawmakers also were nearing final approval Wednesday on separate legislation allowing businesses affected by restrictive city of county orders to receive a property tax credit for the time their property use was limited.

"If a county shuts down a business, then they don't have to pay taxes while they were shut down," said Sen. Andrew Koenig, a Republican from St. Louis County who sponsored the bill.