Limbaugh, Sr., Kohlfeld, Horrell honored at annual Cape Chamber dinner

This story is updated.

Retired Senior U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. was recognized Friday, March 31, with the 2022 Rush H. Limbaugh Award, named for the jurist's late father, at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner at Show Me Center.

An estimated 700 people gathered to fete Limbaugh and other award winners at the dinner, the first with Cape Girardeau chamber president/CEO Rob Gilligan, who joined the organization in April 2022.

The Limbaugh Award recognition honors a local person "who has expended exceptional effort on behalf of the community for a sustained period of time," according to a news release prepared by the chamber.

Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., 95, a Cape Girardeau Central graduate, U.S. Navy veteran and holder of undergraduate and law degrees, respectively, from Southeast Missouri State University and University of Missouri School of Law, was appointed to the federal bench in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan. He entered retirement while serving as a senior federal judge in 2008.

Greg Vaughn, right, wins the Chamber Ambassador of the Year award at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Friday, March 31, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. At left are state Rep. John Voss and state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, who presented resolutions to the chamber from the Missouri House and Senate, respectivly. Megan Burke

During his remarks, the nonagenarian honoree spoke mainly about his father, Rush H. Limbaugh, Sr., whom he recalled was reared in humble circumstances.

"My dad grew up on a family farm in the 1890's on a few acres of rocky soil in Bollinger County in meager circumstances. [Dad] didn't become a farmer himself and he ran out of money after two years of law school. He came home to Cape Girardeau and studied under working attorneys, which was another path to becoming a lawyer in those days. [Dad] never graduated law school and he practiced law until he was 102," Stephen Limbaugh, Sr. recalled.

"Family is the most important thing in our lives after our religion."

Judge Limbaugh's nephew, attorney and author David Limbaugh, presented the award to his uncle.