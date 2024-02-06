All sections
NewsApril 1, 2023

Limbaugh, Sr., Kohlfeld, Horrell honored at annual Cape Chamber dinner

This story is updated. Retired Senior U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. was recognized Friday, March 31, with the 2022 Rush H. Limbaugh Award, named for the jurist's late father, at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner at Show Me Center...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Retired Senior U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., left, accepts the Rush H. Limbaugh award at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Friday, March 31, at the Show Me Center in Cape GIrardeau. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.
Retired Senior U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., left, accepts the Rush H. Limbaugh award at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Friday, March 31, at the Show Me Center in Cape GIrardeau. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.

This story is updated.

Retired Senior U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. was recognized Friday, March 31, with the 2022 Rush H. Limbaugh Award, named for the jurist's late father, at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner at Show Me Center.

An estimated 700 people gathered to fete Limbaugh and other award winners at the dinner, the first with Cape Girardeau chamber president/CEO Rob Gilligan, who joined the organization in April 2022.

The Limbaugh Award recognition honors a local person "who has expended exceptional effort on behalf of the community for a sustained period of time," according to a news release prepared by the chamber.

Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., 95, a Cape Girardeau Central graduate, U.S. Navy veteran and holder of undergraduate and law degrees, respectively, from Southeast Missouri State University and University of Missouri School of Law, was appointed to the federal bench in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan. He entered retirement while serving as a senior federal judge in 2008.

Greg Vaughn, right, wins the Chamber Ambassador of the Year award at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Friday, March 31, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. At left are state Rep. John Voss and state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, who presented resolutions to the chamber from the Missouri House and Senate, respectivly.
Greg Vaughn, right, wins the Chamber Ambassador of the Year award at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Friday, March 31, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. At left are state Rep. John Voss and state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, who presented resolutions to the chamber from the Missouri House and Senate, respectivly.
Greg Vaughn, right, wins the Chamber Ambassador of the Year award at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Friday, March 31, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. At left are state Rep. John Voss and state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, who presented resolutions to the chamber from the Missouri House and Senate, respectivly.
Greg Vaughn, right, wins the Chamber Ambassador of the Year award at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Friday, March 31, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. At left are state Rep. John Voss and state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, who presented resolutions to the chamber from the Missouri House and Senate, respectivly.Megan Burke

During his remarks, the nonagenarian honoree spoke mainly about his father, Rush H. Limbaugh, Sr., whom he recalled was reared in humble circumstances.

"My dad grew up on a family farm in the 1890's on a few acres of rocky soil in Bollinger County in meager circumstances. [Dad] didn't become a farmer himself and he ran out of money after two years of law school. He came home to Cape Girardeau and studied under working attorneys, which was another path to becoming a lawyer in those days. [Dad] never graduated law school and he practiced law until he was 102," Stephen Limbaugh, Sr. recalled.

"Family is the most important thing in our lives after our religion."

Judge Limbaugh's nephew, attorney and author David Limbaugh, presented the award to his uncle.

Other awards

  • Greg Vaughn was named 2022 Chamber Ambassador of the Year. The chamber said Vaughn, who previously won the same award in 2019, recruited five new members to the chamber, personally welcomed 35 new members and associates and attended 85 events hosted last year by the chamber.
  • Bug Zero was named 2022 Small Business of the Year. Founded as a partnership in 2009 and now solely owned by Chris Horrell, the company has steadily grown each year, expanding its service area beyond Cape Girardeau to most of Southeast Missouri. Bug Zero has 13 full-time employees. To be eligible for this award, a business must employ no more than 50 people, must be at least 51% locally owned and has served the community for at least five years.
  • Leo A. Kohlfeld, the late founder of Kohlfeld Distributing and Kohlfeld Beverage, was honored with the 2022 Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award. Dan Drury presented the award in Kohlfeld's memory. Selected each year by representatives of the three Drury families in consultation with chamber staff, Kohlfeld fit the eligibility requirements because he has been recognized as an entrepreneur, was at mid-career or later, was of high character and was native to the Cape Girardeau area.

In 1968, Kohlfeld purchased the distributor he had been managing since 1955. He incorporated Kohlfeld Distributing, serving Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties and parts of Stoddard and Scott counties.

Under his leadership, Kohlfeld Distributing expanded its service areas and added new brands to its portfolio. In 1984, it became an industry leader by diversifying its business strategy with the incorporation of Kohlfeld Beverage, via the management of non-alcoholic brands.

Kohlfeld's sons, Mike and Mark, took over the business in 1991.

Kohlfeld died in 2010 at the age of 82. Now serving 19 counties in Southern Missouri, the Kohlfeld companies represent more than 100 brands from dozens of suppliers.

Of note

  • Jeff Glenn, CEO of GlennView Strategies and 2022 chamber chairman, offered a review of the past year, including the development of a three-year strategic plan.

"2022 was a year of incredible transition at the chamber," Glenn said. "We said goodbye to staff members who have served the members well and welcomed new staff members."

Glenn also paid tribute to many volunteers who gave their time and talent to chamber events and functions.

  • State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City and state Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau were on hand with resolutions from the state Senate and House.
  • Milestone anniversaries were noted as the McDonald Co. and Sam Unnerstall were recognized for 75 years of continuous membership. Eleven chamber members were spotlighted for 25 years of membership: Alliance Bank, BioKyowa, Coalter Insurance Group, Janet Esicar, Jim Ham, Heartland Care & Rehab Center, Kagmo Electric Motor Co., Missouri Department of Conservation, Pepsi MidAmerica, St. Vincent dePaul School and The Bank of Missouri.
  • Jeff Maurer of Mayson Capital is 2023 Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce chairman. During the ceremonial "passing of the gavel" at the evening's conclusion, Maurer talked of the future work of the chamber and steps already taken to plan a path forward.

Maurer told attendees the recently completed chamber strategic plan came amid significant input gleaned last fall from the membership. The input was compiled and organized into four objectives with two or three goals under each objective.

"I realize comprehensive planning processes like this take time and I, for one, get a little impatient along the way," Maurer said. "As we transition from planning to executing these goals, I'm excited for our members to see how their input and priorities for our chamber are being translated into outcomes that hopefully fulfill their expectations."

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

