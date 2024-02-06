Limbaugh, Sr., Kohlfeld, Horrell honored at annual Cape Chamber dinner

This story is updated.
Retired Senior U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. was recognized Friday, March 31, with the 2022 Rush H. Limbaugh Award, named for the jurist's late father, at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner at Show Me Center.
An estimated 700 people gathered to fete Limbaugh and other award winners at the dinner, the first with Cape Girardeau chamber president/CEO Rob Gilligan, who joined the organization in April 2022.
The Limbaugh Award recognition honors a local person "who has expended exceptional effort on behalf of the community for a sustained period of time," according to a news release prepared by the chamber.
Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., 95, a Cape Girardeau Central graduate, U.S. Navy veteran and holder of undergraduate and law degrees, respectively, from Southeast Missouri State University and University of Missouri School of Law, was appointed to the federal bench in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan. He entered retirement while serving as a senior federal judge in 2008.
During his remarks, the nonagenarian honoree spoke mainly about his father, Rush H. Limbaugh, Sr., whom he recalled was reared in humble circumstances.
"My dad grew up on a family farm in the 1890's on a few acres of rocky soil in Bollinger County in meager circumstances. [Dad] didn't become a farmer himself and he ran out of money after two years of law school. He came home to Cape Girardeau and studied under working attorneys, which was another path to becoming a lawyer in those days. [Dad] never graduated law school and he practiced law until he was 102," Stephen Limbaugh, Sr. recalled.
"Family is the most important thing in our lives after our religion."
Judge Limbaugh's nephew, attorney and author David Limbaugh, presented the award to his uncle.
In 1968, Kohlfeld purchased the distributor he had been managing since 1955. He incorporated Kohlfeld Distributing, serving Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties and parts of Stoddard and Scott counties.
Under his leadership, Kohlfeld Distributing expanded its service areas and added new brands to its portfolio. In 1984, it became an industry leader by diversifying its business strategy with the incorporation of Kohlfeld Beverage, via the management of non-alcoholic brands.
Kohlfeld's sons, Mike and Mark, took over the business in 1991.
Kohlfeld died in 2010 at the age of 82. Now serving 19 counties in Southern Missouri, the Kohlfeld companies represent more than 100 brands from dozens of suppliers.
"2022 was a year of incredible transition at the chamber," Glenn said. "We said goodbye to staff members who have served the members well and welcomed new staff members."
Glenn also paid tribute to many volunteers who gave their time and talent to chamber events and functions.
Maurer told attendees the recently completed chamber strategic plan came amid significant input gleaned last fall from the membership. The input was compiled and organized into four objectives with two or three goals under each objective.
"I realize comprehensive planning processes like this take time and I, for one, get a little impatient along the way," Maurer said. "As we transition from planning to executing these goals, I'm excited for our members to see how their input and priorities for our chamber are being translated into outcomes that hopefully fulfill their expectations."
