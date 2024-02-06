Limbaugh speaks, law enforcement personnel honored at annual event

Former U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. was the guest speaker at the 2020 Respect For Law banquet on Oct. 29. The annual event recognizing area law enforcement agencies is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club.
Seven members from five area law enforcement organizations were honored -- Special Agent Beth Dallas, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Lt. Jason Ladner and Lt. Zack Dillard, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office; K-9 patrolman Johnny Spencer and detective Cpl. Darrin Sides, Cape Girardeau Police Department; Cpl. Perry Hazelwood, Missouri State Highway Patrol; Capt. Kenneth Gullett, Southeast Missouri State University Police.