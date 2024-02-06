David Limbaugh is no stranger to writing best-sellers, but he said his latest book is better than his previous works, thanks to his co-author — his daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom.

"The Resurrected Jesus," the new book by the Cape Girardeau lawyer, political commentator and author, was released Tuesday and is the fifth of his Christian studies books.

The book, subtitled "The Church in the New Testament," explores the Apostle Paul's final seven epistles, concentrating on heresies in the early Christian church, the abolition of slavery and the spread of Christianity after Paul's death.

This is the first time Limbaugh has worked with another author, and also the first book for Limbaugh Bloom. Limbaugh said he had been wanting to write a book with his daughter for a while.

"Christen has a knack for writing," Limbaugh said. "I didn't know if she'd be interested, but I loved the idea of collaborating with her because she's got a different approach than I do, and I think we're very complimentary. She's so Spirit filled and it's just inspiring to me to talk with her about this stuff. Anyway, I just asked her, and she jumped at it and loved the idea."

The cover to David Limbaugh's new book, "The Resurrected Jesus," co-authored by his daughter Christen Limbaugh Bloom. Submitted by David Limbaugh

Though she'd never written a book before, Limbaugh Bloom had contributed opinion pieces for Fox News and created her own Christian blog and Bible study community called Haplous — www.haplousofficial.com.