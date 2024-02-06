David Limbaugh is no stranger to writing best-sellers, but he said his latest book is better than his previous works, thanks to his co-author — his daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom.
"The Resurrected Jesus," the new book by the Cape Girardeau lawyer, political commentator and author, was released Tuesday and is the fifth of his Christian studies books.
The book, subtitled "The Church in the New Testament," explores the Apostle Paul's final seven epistles, concentrating on heresies in the early Christian church, the abolition of slavery and the spread of Christianity after Paul's death.
This is the first time Limbaugh has worked with another author, and also the first book for Limbaugh Bloom. Limbaugh said he had been wanting to write a book with his daughter for a while.
"Christen has a knack for writing," Limbaugh said. "I didn't know if she'd be interested, but I loved the idea of collaborating with her because she's got a different approach than I do, and I think we're very complimentary. She's so Spirit filled and it's just inspiring to me to talk with her about this stuff. Anyway, I just asked her, and she jumped at it and loved the idea."
Though she'd never written a book before, Limbaugh Bloom had contributed opinion pieces for Fox News and created her own Christian blog and Bible study community called Haplous — www.haplousofficial.com.
In previous books in the series, Limbaugh said he chronicled his spiritual journey from skeptic to believer. In "The Resurrected Jesus," he and Limbaugh Bloom explore the meaning and import of a selection of Paul's letters, adding their own insights and those from biblical scholars. Also new are the prayers written by Limbaugh Bloom.
"I believe this book, because of Christen's contributions to the text and prayers, is notably better than my previous books," Limbaugh said.
Since Limbaugh lives in Cape Girardeau and his daughter lives with her husband and son in Dallas, they had to write the book communicating by phone.
Limbaugh said neither he nor his daughter considers themselves to be an expert in theology. However, Limbaugh said he felt that lay readers might be more receptive to a writer who is also not an expert.
Limbaugh said, even though he's studied the Bible and the works of biblical scholars, he still finds God showing him His Word in different contexts.
"Every time you read the Bible, I think God is speaking to you, and sometimes you'll get an entirely different impression of it. Not a different meaning, but it'll affect you in a different way," Limbaugh said.
Limbaugh said he hopes the writing of this book has served as a jump-start to his daughter writing more books.
"I'm so inspired by Christen," Limbaugh said. "She is just so authentic in her faith, and so God oriented, so Jesus oriented. I mean, she just prays throughout the day about everything. She's a model to me."
