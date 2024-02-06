Limbaugh radio program will end next month

"The Rush Limbaugh Show," which has aired for more than three decades on hundreds of radio stations across the nation, including KZIM in Cape Girardeau, will be replaced next month by a new conservative talk show.

Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native, died Feb. 17, but his three-hour syndicated radio program continued on the EIB Network with guest hosts filling in and airing "best of Rush" monologues in the months since.

Beginning June 21, the EIB Network will replace Limbaugh's program with "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" airing weekdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Central Time.

KZIM general manager Mike Rennick received an email from the EIB Network Thursday morning notifying him of the programming change.