Limbaugh radio program will end next month

"The Rush Limbaugh Show," which has aired for more than three decades on hundreds of radio stations across the nation, including KZIM in Cape Girardeau, will be replaced next month by a new conservative talk show.
Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native, died Feb. 17, but his three-hour syndicated radio program continued on the EIB Network with guest hosts filling in and airing "best of Rush" monologues in the months since.
Beginning June 21, the EIB Network will replace Limbaugh's program with "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" airing weekdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Central Time.
KZIM general manager Mike Rennick received an email from the EIB Network Thursday morning notifying him of the programming change.
"We had been waiting to see what EIB would go with as well as Premiere Networks, which carries EIB," Rennick said. "There were other options but we'll go with it (The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show) and see how it goes."
According to the email from EIB, the new show will "tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor."
Travis currently hosts a FOX Sports radio program called "Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis." Sexton is host of "The Buck Sexton Show," a Premiere Networks-syndicated program. He is a political commentator, former CIA officer and New York Police Department counterterrorism expert.
"EIB has obviously been a great group to work with, so we have faith in the team they're offering," Rennick said.
