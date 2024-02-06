All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 28, 2021

Limbaugh radio program will end next month

"The Rush Limbaugh Show," which has aired for more than three decades on hundreds of radio stations across the nation, including KZIM in Cape Girardeau, will be replaced next month by a new conservative talk show. Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native, died Feb. 17, but his three-hour syndicated radio program continued on the EIB Network with guest hosts filling in and airing "best of Rush" monologues in the months since...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2010 file photo, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh speaks during a news conference at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. Limbaugh says heâ€™s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, he said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2010 file photo, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh speaks during a news conference at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. Limbaugh says heâ€™s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, he said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

"The Rush Limbaugh Show," which has aired for more than three decades on hundreds of radio stations across the nation, including KZIM in Cape Girardeau, will be replaced next month by a new conservative talk show.

Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native, died Feb. 17, but his three-hour syndicated radio program continued on the EIB Network with guest hosts filling in and airing "best of Rush" monologues in the months since.

Beginning June 21, the EIB Network will replace Limbaugh's program with "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" airing weekdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Central Time.

KZIM general manager Mike Rennick received an email from the EIB Network Thursday morning notifying him of the programming change.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We had been waiting to see what EIB would go with as well as Premiere Networks, which carries EIB," Rennick said. "There were other options but we'll go with it (The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show) and see how it goes."

According to the email from EIB, the new show will "tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor."

Travis currently hosts a FOX Sports radio program called "Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis." Sexton is host of "The Buck Sexton Show," a Premiere Networks-syndicated program. He is a political commentator, former CIA officer and New York Police Department counterterrorism expert.

"EIB has obviously been a great group to work with, so we have faith in the team they're offering," Rennick said.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy