Limbaugh introduces Trump in his home town

Nationally syndicated radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh introduced President Donald Trump at Monday night's rally at the Show Me Center.

Limbaugh took the stage at 9:10 p.m., and thanked the crowd.

"It's the night of a lifetime. It's electric in here, folks," Limbaugh said.

He defended the President, saying Trump did not collude with Russian President Vladimir Putin to "steal the election."

Limbaugh said rallies like the one in Cape Girardeau are the envy of "official Washington."

"When I first started watching the campaign, watched the president and his family come down the escalator, I thought, 'There's no way.' Then I saw the polls and the first one of these (rallies) and I said, 'He's gonna win because he has a connection; no other politician has a connection to voters like this, and Washington can't stand it.'"

Limbaugh also said the bond between rally attendees is enviable.