Limbaugh introduces Trump in his home town

Nationally syndicated radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh introduced President Donald Trump at Monday night's rally at the Show Me Center.
Limbaugh took the stage at 9:10 p.m., and thanked the crowd.
"It's the night of a lifetime. It's electric in here, folks," Limbaugh said.
He defended the President, saying Trump did not collude with Russian President Vladimir Putin to "steal the election."
Limbaugh said rallies like the one in Cape Girardeau are the envy of "official Washington."
"When I first started watching the campaign, watched the president and his family come down the escalator, I thought, 'There's no way.' Then I saw the polls and the first one of these (rallies) and I said, 'He's gonna win because he has a connection; no other politician has a connection to voters like this, and Washington can't stand it.'"
Limbaugh also said the bond between rally attendees is enviable.
"People don't take the time to understand why. They just think you're stupid," Limbaugh said, adding that rally attendees aren't angry, but want someone to stand up for and with them.
Then Limbaugh mentioned Trump does not need to put up with the grief a president gets. "Thank God he does because he's indefatigable. Man simply doesn't get tired."
Limbaugh mentioned his Cape Girardeau origin, noting the city was the first place where, at age 16, 50 years ago, he was told he couldn't succeed in radio.
"We all know how to fail; we don't need to go to the library to find books on how to fail," Limbaugh said.
"Donald Trump wants America to be great again, and it's not just a slogan. It's an objective," he said.
