Limbaugh appointed to Southeast board of regents

James P. Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau, regional president and executive vice president of Montgomery Bank in Cape Girardeau, was appointed Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson to serve as a member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, according to a university news release.

Limbaugh's term begins immediately and will be subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate, the release stated.

He replaces Donald LaFerla of Joplin, Missouri, whose term on the board has expired.

This is Limbaugh's second term on the board of regents. He previously served a six-year term ending Jan. 1, 2013, including one year as board vice president. His previous service as a regent followed an appointment by former governor Matt Blunt.