NewsJanuary 10, 2019

Limbaugh appointed to Southeast board of regents

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
James Limbaugh
James Limbaugh

James P. Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau, regional president and executive vice president of Montgomery Bank in Cape Girardeau, was appointed Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson to serve as a member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, according to a university news release.

Limbaugh's term begins immediately and will be subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate, the release stated.

He replaces Donald LaFerla of Joplin, Missouri, whose term on the board has expired.

This is Limbaugh's second term on the board of regents. He previously served a six-year term ending Jan. 1, 2013, including one year as board vice president. His previous service as a regent followed an appointment by former governor Matt Blunt.

Limbaugh previously served as executive vice president of planning and business development for SoutheastHEALTH Regional Healthcare System. He has been chief operating officer, president of commercial banking and regional president of the Cape Girardeau Market with Montgomery Bank; a financial consultant with Merrill Lynch; regional executive with Region 5 of NationsBank, NA; and president and chief executive officer of Boatmen's National Bank of Cape Girardeau. He also served as a banking officer with Cape Mercantile Bank and Trust.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a marketing major and a Master of Arts in teaching, both from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a graduate of the ABA National Commercial Lending School and the ABA National Commercial Lending Graduate School, both at the University of Oklahoma.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

