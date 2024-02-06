Limbaugh appointed special prosecutor in deputy's sodomy case

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh was appointed special prosecutor in the stateï¿½s case against Brandon Cook, a Scott County sheriffï¿½s deputy arrested Thursday on charges of sodomy, Limbaugh said in a statement emailed Friday evening.
According to a probable-cause statement, on May 10, Cook was arrested and later charged with felony second-degree statutory sodomy.
Cook was transported to Cape Girardeau County Jail following his arrest, according to the statement.
A computer inquiry showed Cook had no prior criminal history, according to the statement.
