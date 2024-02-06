When it comes to rescuing pets, it's hard for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to say no, according to director Tracy Poston.

Despite having no space in its shelter, the group took in a pack of 15 chihuahuas and three cats from the same home Friday.

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri "very rarely has space," Poston said, and the shelter was already full at the time of the rescue.

Now, the shelter is calling on members of the community to come adopt or foster the animals.

"We need to get them adopted, and we'll need the community's help to come out and place all the little chihuahuas into homes," Poston said.