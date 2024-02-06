When it comes to rescuing pets, it's hard for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to say no, according to director Tracy Poston.
Despite having no space in its shelter, the group took in a pack of 15 chihuahuas and three cats from the same home Friday.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri "very rarely has space," Poston said, and the shelter was already full at the time of the rescue.
Now, the shelter is calling on members of the community to come adopt or foster the animals.
"We need to get them adopted, and we'll need the community's help to come out and place all the little chihuahuas into homes," Poston said.
The shelter also took in four other dogs of mixed breeds Friday.
The dogs were on their way to a different shelter that abruptly shut down before being rerouted.
The animal shelter houses an average of 2,000 pets per year, according to Poston.
It normally takes in five to six pets a day.
The chihuahuas range in age from 2 to 12 and were rescued from the Piedmont, Missouri, area after their owner died.
Those interested in adopting or fostering the pets may call the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri at (573) 334-5837. See fostering and adoption costs and information at semopets.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.