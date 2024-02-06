A banner donated by Cheekwood hangs outside of the school with a class photo of the more than 350 graduates. Students' names were also read over the radio May 19, and a senior shout-out video was created by the school to air on KFVS-12. Each year, an end-of-the-year newspaper is also dedicated to seniors -- something that continued this year, Harrell said.

"One of the best years of their life got cut short," Harrell said. "A lot of the things that our seniors get to experience each year happen at the end of the year. We had a lot of fun things going on, and a lot of those things got cancelled or postponed."

Earlier, the lights at the football stadium were also turned on at 8:20 p.m. ("2020" in 24-hour time) to recognize the class of 2020. Per a 10-year tradition at the school, students also left their mark through handprints. Each year, the graduating class picks a wall of the school to decorate with their handprints in red paint, creating a mural. Harrell said hallways and stairwells across the school are decorated with these memories of past classes.

Graduation is planned for June 19. A special ceremony is set for May 22 for students who are members of the military who will not be able to attend the later graduation.