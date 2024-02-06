This story is part of the Southeast Missourian's 2020 Senior Salutes publication sponsored by The Bank of Missouri. To read other stories, visit www.semissourian.com/graduation2020
Jackson Senior High principal Seth Harrell said the school has been recognizing students with updates on their future plans through social media. Photos of students with their future colleges are posted on social media to help highlight these students and their achievements. The school also put together slideshows with messages to each student from their teachers.
A banner donated by Cheekwood hangs outside of the school with a class photo of the more than 350 graduates. Students' names were also read over the radio May 19, and a senior shout-out video was created by the school to air on KFVS-12. Each year, an end-of-the-year newspaper is also dedicated to seniors -- something that continued this year, Harrell said.
"One of the best years of their life got cut short," Harrell said. "A lot of the things that our seniors get to experience each year happen at the end of the year. We had a lot of fun things going on, and a lot of those things got cancelled or postponed."
Earlier, the lights at the football stadium were also turned on at 8:20 p.m. ("2020" in 24-hour time) to recognize the class of 2020. Per a 10-year tradition at the school, students also left their mark through handprints. Each year, the graduating class picks a wall of the school to decorate with their handprints in red paint, creating a mural. Harrell said hallways and stairwells across the school are decorated with these memories of past classes.
Graduation is planned for June 19. A special ceremony is set for May 22 for students who are members of the military who will not be able to attend the later graduation.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.