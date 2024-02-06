All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 23, 2020

Lights on at 8:20: Jackson using virtual recognitions to honor graduating seniors

Jackson Senior High principal Seth Harrell said the school has been recognizing students with updates on their future plans through social media. Photos of students with their future colleges are posted on social media to help highlight these students and their achievements. The school also put together slideshows with messages to each student from their teachers...

Nicolette Baker

This story is part of the Southeast Missourian's 2020 Senior Salutes publication sponsored by The Bank of Missouri. To read other stories, visit www.semissourian.com/graduation2020

Jackson fans cheer during the Jackson Indians' 29-14 victory over the Eureka Wildcats in the MSHSAA Class 5 state quarterfinals Nov. 22 in Jackson.
Jackson fans cheer during the Jackson Indians' 29-14 victory over the Eureka Wildcats in the MSHSAA Class 5 state quarterfinals Nov. 22 in Jackson. Photo by Jacob Wiegand - Southeast Missourian

Jackson Senior High principal Seth Harrell said the school has been recognizing students with updates on their future plans through social media. Photos of students with their future colleges are posted on social media to help highlight these students and their achievements. The school also put together slideshows with messages to each student from their teachers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A banner donated by Cheekwood hangs outside of the school with a class photo of the more than 350 graduates. Students' names were also read over the radio May 19, and a senior shout-out video was created by the school to air on KFVS-12. Each year, an end-of-the-year newspaper is also dedicated to seniors -- something that continued this year, Harrell said.

"One of the best years of their life got cut short," Harrell said. "A lot of the things that our seniors get to experience each year happen at the end of the year. We had a lot of fun things going on, and a lot of those things got cancelled or postponed."

Earlier, the lights at the football stadium were also turned on at 8:20 p.m. ("2020" in 24-hour time) to recognize the class of 2020. Per a 10-year tradition at the school, students also left their mark through handprints. Each year, the graduating class picks a wall of the school to decorate with their handprints in red paint, creating a mural. Harrell said hallways and stairwells across the school are decorated with these memories of past classes.

Graduation is planned for June 19. A special ceremony is set for May 22 for students who are members of the military who will not be able to attend the later graduation.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy