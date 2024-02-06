The Fault Line Film Festival is back this year and will be held in-person for the first time in two years because of the pandemic. The event is a film festival at which students from Southeast Missouri State University and other schools can submit original films of 30 minutes or less.

Southeast film professor Fred Jones helped start the film festival in 2010, and he said it has grown since.

"It was just something to showcase for student filmwork here at Southeast, but over the years, we have had entries from people from different states, and the most we have gotten is from people from over 20 different states," Jones said.

The Film Festival Locals Night, where people can watch the submitted films by local filmmakers, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and the gala and awards ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at SEMO's Rose Theatre. After the awards ceremony, there will be an afterparty at Ebb & Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Jones said one of the best parts about the festival is young filmmakers get to see their films in front of a live audience, along with receiving feedback and encouragement.

TV/film major Nathaniel Henley submitted his film to the Fault Line Film Festival for the first time this year.

"It is my first time entering Fault Line, although I'll be entering again next year. I entered because film is one of my passions, and getting to make something for school is such a good opportunity for me," Henley said.

During the pandemic, the film festival had to be viewed online. Jones said he thinks this year's festival will be much better, because it's in-person again.

Jones also said the last few years of the Fault Line Film Festival have been on YouTube and have missed having the atmosphere of a live audience, which lets the students get up on stage and have recognition for their films. He said they are really looking forward to being back in-person.

TV/film and advertising major Molly Galik is part of the student-run advertising agency SECreative and is in charge of social media promotions for the festival. She has entered multiple films into previous Fault Line Film Festivals.