Scott County presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley says he has no information on why the Camping World location off Interstate 55 near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't opened.

The 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre parcel along Nash Road has been, by all appearances, completely finished for well over a year.

"I reached out to the company probably four or five months ago to ask when the store would open and they said they'd not set a date yet," said Tetley, who was elected in August 2022.

A Nov. 22 inquiry by the Southeast Missourian yielded the following response: "We do not currently have information on an opening date."

The company's response to such inquiries seemingly has not changed in the past year.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, a Southeast Missourian phone call to the Lincolnshire, Illinois, office of Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis resulted in the following answer from a receptionist: "At this moment, there is no date that is available for the (Scott City) opening."

Tetley said the lack of information is "definitely a mystery."

"It's a great looking building and I hate to see it sit there and not be used. For the benefit of (our) county, I'm very disappointed because we would love to see more retail business to create more revenue and jobs. If Camping World is not going to use it, I wish they'd let us know so we can try to entice some other business to buy it and turn it into something."

Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate said he passes the brightly-lit structure every day as he heads home from work.