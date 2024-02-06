All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 21, 2017
Lighted holiday displays open this week
Strings of lights, goodwill wishes and more are coming together in Cape County Park North and Jackson City Park's lighted holiday displays, free to the public to enjoy. Displays will be open later this week through Dec. 31. The display in Jackson City Park will open Friday with an event geared toward making memories and a difference: Flip the Switch...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Jackson police chief James Humphreys flips the switch for holiday lights during the 2016 Jackson Holiday Extravaganza on Nov. 25 at the Jackson City Park. This year's Flip the Switch event at the park will be at 5 p.m. Friday near the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge.
Jackson police chief James Humphreys flips the switch for holiday lights during the 2016 Jackson Holiday Extravaganza on Nov. 25 at the Jackson City Park. This year's Flip the Switch event at the park will be at 5 p.m. Friday near the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge.Andrew J. Whitaker

Strings of lights, goodwill wishes and more are coming together in Cape County Park North and Jackson City Park’s lighted holiday displays, free to the public to enjoy.

Displays will be open later this week through Dec. 31.

The display in Jackson City Park will open Friday with an event geared toward making memories and a difference: Flip the Switch.

In the past, the Jackson Community Outreach Board held two events, Flip the Switch and a Santa visit. This year, though, said committee co-chairwoman and JCOB treasurer Janice Lumsden, the Flip the Switch celebration and the Santa visit were combined into one event, which includes wagon rides, games, crafts, music and more — and the visit from Santa himself.

Flip the Switch marks the onset of the annual holiday lights display.

Jackson parks and recreation director Shane Anderson said while the Flip the Switch event is held by the outreach board, the Park Board is handling the lighted displays on Parkview Street, called “Lights of the Season and Holiday Extravaganza.”

They work well together, Anderson said.

Lumsden said all of Parkview Street will be closed for this year’s ceremony to allow for longer wagon rides through the lane of lighted trees.

More than 125 trees are lit this year, Lumsden added.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, children’s crafts and games will be set up in Shelter 1 and on the tennis courts by Hubble Creek.

The lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. near the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge.

At 5:45 p.m., Santa’s visit begins.

There also are a couple of vendors selling food, Lumsden said, so even though most activities are free, it’s a good idea to bring some cash.

Besides the food, there also is a lighted duck race at 6:45 p.m., she said.

Participants also can purchase a lighted rubber duck for $2 at the event.

It’s a fun activity for the kids to get involved with, Lumsden said.

“Besides making memories at this event, people can also make a difference” by bringing along non-perishable food items for the giving tree, Lumsden said, referring to the single tree with multicolored lights where people can donate to the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry during Friday’s celebration.

“It’s kind of an alternative to Black Friday consumerism,” Lumsden said, adding it gives people a chance to get out and make memories with their families.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The forecast is looking good for Friday, Lumsden added, but in case of severe weather, the festivities will be held on the same schedule Saturday.

There are 75 displays this year, up from last year’s 63, parks and recreation director Anderson said. This is the 23rd year for the lighted displays in Jackson City Park. It’s the third year for the expanded lights on the trees and for the Flip the Switch event.

The public is encouraged to drive through the display, and there’s no charge to view it, he said.

The park board doesn’t charge for displays, either, Anderson said.

The lights and displays aren’t on their own meter, Anderson said, so he doesn’t have exact figures on how much the annual display costs, but it’s designed as a public benefit for people to enjoy and experience the spirit of the season.

The lights will be on from dusk until morning each night from Friday through Dec. 31, Anderson said.

At Cape County Park North, about 200 displays will light up at 5 p.m. Wednesday, said county parks superintendent Bryan Sander.

The Holiday of Lights exhibit began in 1987 with 11 displays, Sander said, and has grown since.

Displays are built by individuals, churches, businesses and civic organizations, Sander said.

Each person or organization putting up a display is asked to pay $20, he said, and that money goes toward the utility-bill and replacement cords.

The parks department provides electrical cords and some lights, Sander added.

Sander said the electricity bill typically runs between $2,000 and $3,000, and because there’s no charge to drive through, the $20 fee helps offset that cost.

The lights will be on from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 31, Sander said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

800 Stoneyledge Drive, Jackson, Mo.

2400 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy