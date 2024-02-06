Lighted holiday displays open this week

Strings of lights, goodwill wishes and more are coming together in Cape County Park North and Jackson City Park’s lighted holiday displays, free to the public to enjoy.

Displays will be open later this week through Dec. 31.

The display in Jackson City Park will open Friday with an event geared toward making memories and a difference: Flip the Switch.

In the past, the Jackson Community Outreach Board held two events, Flip the Switch and a Santa visit. This year, though, said committee co-chairwoman and JCOB treasurer Janice Lumsden, the Flip the Switch celebration and the Santa visit were combined into one event, which includes wagon rides, games, crafts, music and more — and the visit from Santa himself.

Flip the Switch marks the onset of the annual holiday lights display.

Jackson parks and recreation director Shane Anderson said while the Flip the Switch event is held by the outreach board, the Park Board is handling the lighted displays on Parkview Street, called “Lights of the Season and Holiday Extravaganza.”

They work well together, Anderson said.

Lumsden said all of Parkview Street will be closed for this year’s ceremony to allow for longer wagon rides through the lane of lighted trees.

More than 125 trees are lit this year, Lumsden added.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, children’s crafts and games will be set up in Shelter 1 and on the tennis courts by Hubble Creek.

The lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. near the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge.

At 5:45 p.m., Santa’s visit begins.

There also are a couple of vendors selling food, Lumsden said, so even though most activities are free, it’s a good idea to bring some cash.

Besides the food, there also is a lighted duck race at 6:45 p.m., she said.

Participants also can purchase a lighted rubber duck for $2 at the event.

It’s a fun activity for the kids to get involved with, Lumsden said.

“Besides making memories at this event, people can also make a difference” by bringing along non-perishable food items for the giving tree, Lumsden said, referring to the single tree with multicolored lights where people can donate to the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry during Friday’s celebration.

“It’s kind of an alternative to Black Friday consumerism,” Lumsden said, adding it gives people a chance to get out and make memories with their families.