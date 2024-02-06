Light installation to impact US 61, Highway 72 in Cape County

Highway 72 in Cape County affected by light installation

Highway 72 in Cape Girardeau County -- from Route PP to Highway 25 in Jackson -- will have a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews work on the shoulder to install roadside lighting. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release stated the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Friday, May 12 through Thursday, May 18.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation