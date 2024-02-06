All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 19, 2019

Life in prison for man who killed St. Louis County officer

CLAYTON, Mo. -- A St. Louis County man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing a county police officer during a disturbance call. Trenton Forster, 20, was sentenced for the 2016 shooting death of Officer Blake Snyder, 33. Forster was convicted in February of first-degree murder and other charges...

Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. -- A St. Louis County man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing a county police officer during a disturbance call.

Trenton Forster, 20, was sentenced for the 2016 shooting death of Officer Blake Snyder, 33. Forster was convicted in February of first-degree murder and other charges.

Snyder's wife, mother, brother and fellow officers gave victim impact testimony at Thursday's sentencing. Before the punishment was handed down, Forster apologized but also expressed anger at how poorly he thought prosecutors treated him.

In October 2016, police were called to a home in south St. Louis County. The caller said Forster, then 18, was banging on the door of a teenage girl's home. Forster had a prior relationship with the girl.

Prosecutors said when Snyder approached Forster, who by then was in a parked car, the officer said, "Hey bud, let me see your hands." According to testimony during the trial, Officer John Becker then saw Snyder fall and fired at Forster, hitting him five times.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Public defender Stephen Reynolds sought a second-degree murder conviction, maintaining Forster did not think before shooting Snyder.

Reynolds also cited "diminished capacity" because of Forster's history of trauma, mental illness and drug use. A second-degree murder conviction would have carried a lesser sentence.

At Forster's trial, prosecutors said he talked on social media and in text messages about wanting to die in a "suicide by cop" encounter. At the scene of the shooting, prosecutors said Forster told Becker to shoot him.

Assistant prosecutor Alan Key said at trial that in the week before the shooting, Forster tried multiple times to buy firearms and ammunition at gun stores and pawn shops, but was turned away because he appeared to be high.

Eventually, someone put him in touch with a private seller, who sold him a pistol and a rifle.

At the time of his death, Snyder also left behind a then-2-year-old son.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy