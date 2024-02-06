Life in prison for man who killed St. Louis County officer

CLAYTON, Mo. -- A St. Louis County man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing a county police officer during a disturbance call.

Trenton Forster, 20, was sentenced for the 2016 shooting death of Officer Blake Snyder, 33. Forster was convicted in February of first-degree murder and other charges.

Snyder's wife, mother, brother and fellow officers gave victim impact testimony at Thursday's sentencing. Before the punishment was handed down, Forster apologized but also expressed anger at how poorly he thought prosecutors treated him.

In October 2016, police were called to a home in south St. Louis County. The caller said Forster, then 18, was banging on the door of a teenage girl's home. Forster had a prior relationship with the girl.

Prosecutors said when Snyder approached Forster, who by then was in a parked car, the officer said, "Hey bud, let me see your hands." According to testimony during the trial, Officer John Becker then saw Snyder fall and fired at Forster, hitting him five times.