Life Chain Sunday observed in Cape

Members of Cape Girardeau Life Chain are joined by members of the community to observe National Life Chain Sunday 2021, a nationwide "peaceful and prayerful pro-life witness," on Sunday afternoon at the corner of William Street and Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.Brooke Holford