NewsJanuary 3, 2017

Lieutenant governor-elect recovering from heart surgery

BOLIVAR, Mo. -- Lieutenant Governor-elect Mike Parson said he is recovering after undergoing heart surgery. He said he will be ready to take office on Inauguration Day next week. Parson released a statement Monday disclosing the surgery. He said the heart problem was discovered during a routine medical checkup...

Associated Press

BOLIVAR, Mo. -- Lieutenant Governor-elect Mike Parson said he is recovering after undergoing heart surgery.

He said he will be ready to take office on Inauguration Day next week.

Parson released a statement Monday disclosing the surgery. He said the heart problem was discovered during a routine medical checkup.

James Harris, an adviser to Parson's transition team, said doctors discovered some blockage in Parson's heart, and he underwent surgery Christmas Eve at a Springfield, Missouri, hospital.

Parson, a cattle rancher and former sheriff, said in his statement he is well and resting at his home in Bolivar.

He thanked the medical team and his family and friends and said he is looking forward to the inauguration ceremony Jan. 9.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

