Lieutenant governor candidate Thompson Rehder files campaign report

With the Aug. 6, 2024, Republican primary a little more than a year away, state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder's nascent campaign for Missouri lieutenant governor has thus far raised $208,056.65, according to a July 17 filing with Missouri Ethics Commission by Friends of Holly Rehder.

The filing shows seven donations totaling $13,200 were received between April 1 and June 30 for the hopeful, who currently represents Senate District 27, a seven-county area comprised of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, Reynolds and Scott counties.

Thompson Rehder's campaign shows a cash-on-hand amount of $167,361.10.

No other GOP candidate has announced to date for lieutenant governor, while one Democrat, state Rep. Richard Brown of Kansas City, has thrown his hat in the ring.

Brown, according to his own MEC disclosure, has raised $1,000 so far in his campaign.

Thompson Rehder of Scott City announced her bid for the state's No. 2 job July 11.