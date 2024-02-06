Library summer reading programs gearing up in area

Summer reading programs are now on the horizon, and in Southeast Missouri, they are set to begin in June.

The yearly theme is set by Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP), a not-for-profit organization that promotes literacy, education and science through summer reading events in public libraries all across the United States. CSLP has made this year's theme "oceans of possibilities."

Katie Earnhart is director at Cape Girardeau Public Library, in charge of day-to-day facility operations, services, general administration, budget, staff and promotions.

"Our summer reading program is something that libraries across the United States offer, one we've offered for decades. It is a program traditionally aimed at children, but we also encourage adults to participate," Earnhart said.

The primary goal, Earnhart said, is to prevent the dreaded "summer slide," where children forget the lessons and skills they've learned during the school year.

"We don't want them to lose all of the good stuff that their teachers have taught them over the years. We don't want them to lose any of their literacy or comprehension skills. So, our goal is to give them a program where they can win prizes and play games to make reading fun," she explained. "We want them to make it fun so the kids enjoy it and it doesn't feel like homework. That's the main goal."

At the end of the program, the library's participants will be entered into a drawing to win prizes, including bicycles, movie and ice cream passes.

Anyone younger than 18 is eligible to participate in the youth program, where toddlers unable to read can still earn points by having a caretaker read to them. Children with visual impairments or dyslexia, or those who find reading difficult for any reason are welcome to use audiobooks, which are counted the same as any other book.

There are no assignments.

"We don't say you have to read 'this much' in a summer or in a week. Our goal is to just get you reading. Any amount that you read is going to be recognized and celebrated because any reading is good reading," Earnhart said. "There's not necessarily a goal. You're gonna get rewarded for whatever it is that you're reading."

The "oceans of possibilities" theme does not affect the type of reading permitted.