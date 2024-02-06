Library summer reading programs gearing up in area

Summer reading programs are now on the horizon, and in Southeast Missouri, they are set to begin in June.
The yearly theme is set by Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP), a not-for-profit organization that promotes literacy, education and science through summer reading events in public libraries all across the United States. CSLP has made this year's theme "oceans of possibilities."
Katie Earnhart is director at Cape Girardeau Public Library, in charge of day-to-day facility operations, services, general administration, budget, staff and promotions.
"Our summer reading program is something that libraries across the United States offer, one we've offered for decades. It is a program traditionally aimed at children, but we also encourage adults to participate," Earnhart said.
The primary goal, Earnhart said, is to prevent the dreaded "summer slide," where children forget the lessons and skills they've learned during the school year.
"We don't want them to lose all of the good stuff that their teachers have taught them over the years. We don't want them to lose any of their literacy or comprehension skills. So, our goal is to give them a program where they can win prizes and play games to make reading fun," she explained. "We want them to make it fun so the kids enjoy it and it doesn't feel like homework. That's the main goal."
At the end of the program, the library's participants will be entered into a drawing to win prizes, including bicycles, movie and ice cream passes.
Anyone younger than 18 is eligible to participate in the youth program, where toddlers unable to read can still earn points by having a caretaker read to them. Children with visual impairments or dyslexia, or those who find reading difficult for any reason are welcome to use audiobooks, which are counted the same as any other book.
There are no assignments.
"We don't say you have to read 'this much' in a summer or in a week. Our goal is to just get you reading. Any amount that you read is going to be recognized and celebrated because any reading is good reading," Earnhart said. "There's not necessarily a goal. You're gonna get rewarded for whatever it is that you're reading."
The "oceans of possibilities" theme does not affect the type of reading permitted.
"We try to gear our programs into the 'oceans of possibilities' theme, but that doesn't mean kids have to read books about oceans or sea life. They can read whatever they want. We mainly focus on the theme for our programs, which run the gamut from literacy and science to arts and crafts," Earnhart said.
To enroll, stop by the library at 711 Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau, Earnhart said. Once the programs kick off June 1, participants will be given a bag containing all relevant information, instructions on how to track their reading and reading logs. An online sign-up will also be made available, along with an online reading log where parents or children can track their reading through a digital portal. Earnhart encouraged people to do "whatever's convenient."
One town over, in Jackson, Desert Seidelman is the children and youth librarian at Riverside Regional Library.
Seidelman, who has a bachelor's degree in human behavioral science, had been a juvenile officer involved in social work before she came to the library last February.
"It is a change," Seidelman said. "Especially when I clock out, I don't have to worry about where somebody may be. That's been a change in terms of my stress level. But a lot of my skills have transferred over."
Seidelman sums up the summer reading event in a few words, "Free resources, free entertainment and free activities, June through July."
By and large, Jackson's program will work the same as Cape Girardeau's. Although they will have separate youth programs, summer reading in both counties are open to anyone regardless of age. Participants will be rewarded for hitting certain reading milestones, but there will be no specific goal beyond reading as much as possible.
"At the end of the day, as long as somebody's reading, that's all that matters." Seidelman explained, adding she wants to welcome slower readers and those who read less than their more voracious peers.
Like Cape Girardeau's program, Jackson's summer reading event begins June 1. Reading logs are due Aug. 8, although other aspects of the program will continue until Aug. 11.
Seidelman said interested participants may enroll using an app called "beanstack," through the Riverside Regional Library website at www.rrlmo.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.