Library provides free lunches this summer

Riverside Regional Library branches will provide free lunches this summer to any child who needs to participate.
There are no income requirements or registration for a child to receive a free lunch.
For more information, contact the nearest library branch nearest or visit rrlmo.org.
Riverside Regional Library has branches in Jackson; Scott City; Perryville, Missouri; Altenburg, Missouri; Benton, Missouri; and Oran, Missouri.
