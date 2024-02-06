Library history program planned Thursday

Cape Girardeau Public Library will host a presentation Thursday on the history of the city's "Carnegie Library."
Adam Criblez, professor of history at Southeast Missouri State University, will give the presentation, which will start at 6 p.m. According to a release, the presentation will include information about the prominent role women played in the library's history and historical issues regarding the library's location and funding.
The event, coinciding with the library's 100th anniversary this year, is free and open to the public. The library is at 711 Clark St.
