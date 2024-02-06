Library director to retire after 24 years serving Cape

Cape Girardeau Public Library administrative assistant Linda Bailiff has worked alongside library director Betty Martin for 13 years and said Martinï¿½s retirement hits her hard.

Bailiff said on some level, it feels like a sad breakup with Martin leaving a huge void at the library.

A special retirement open house Friday celebrated Martinï¿½s Cape Girardeau tenure, which will end officially July 27.

ï¿½It makes me sad. But, Iï¿½m glad for her. Weï¿½ve spent so much time together,ï¿½ Bailiff said. ï¿½We actually built this building together nine years ago.ï¿½

Martin worked 24 of her 41 years in library service in Cape Girardeau.

ï¿½What Iï¿½ve always loved about my job is the variety that it offers,ï¿½ Martin said. ï¿½Weï¿½ve always been financially conservative, so that when there is an opportunity to offer some new service to the community, we have funds available.ï¿½

Martin said she has enjoyed learning something new every day, and she will miss her co-workers.

When Martin first arrived at Cape Girardeau Public Library, she took on the role of adult services coordinator.

ï¿½Two years in is when we purchased our first three internet computers for the public to use,ï¿½ Martin said. ï¿½It was my responsibility to figure out how it worked and then share that with the staff and our library patrons. That was definitely a milestone.ï¿½

When asked some of her highlights over the past 21 years as director, she immediately responded, ï¿½This building, of course, is at the top of the list.ï¿½

Martin said in addition to catching up on reading and spending more time with family, she plans on volunteering within the community.

One of the things she misses is working with children, she said. Martin has done a little bit of that over the years, but is hoping to do more.

Martinï¿½s daughter, Rachel Murad, a teacher now, said she learned leadership skills from watching Martin.

ï¿½And definitely the love of reading,ï¿½ Murad said. ï¿½I read to my kids all the time because she read to me all the time.ï¿½