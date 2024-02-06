Libraries' summer reading programs kick off this week

Summer reading programs at libraries serve several purposes: helping avoid the ï¿½summer slideï¿½ in learning, keeping children engaged in learning between school sessions and incentivizing reading.

But these programs arenï¿½t the only offerings at libraries this summer.

Cape Girardeau Public Library will have multiple events and classes this summer, said youth services coordinator Sharon Anderson, who said sheï¿½s heading into her 19th summer with the library.

Anderson said about 1,000 people participate just in the reading component, with the bulk of participation happening among children.

But the 100 or so teens and about 100 adults who participate in the reading competition are also eligible for prizes, Anderson said.

This summerï¿½s theme, ï¿½Libraries Rock!ï¿½, includes programs in music and in geology, said Whitney Vandeven, adult services director at the library.

Anderson said people can participate by getting a game board and keeping track of their reading, which is encouraged.

Or they can check out the libraryï¿½s website for the events calendar, to find everything from coding classes to magicians to ukulele lessons.

None of this would be possible without grants, which library staff must write to apply for every year, Anderson said.

The adult reading program has prizes, too, Vandeven said, and itï¿½s not about how many books a participant reads: itï¿½s about how many minutes they spend reading.

For every ten minutes of reading per week, participants are entered into a weekly drawing, and the grand-prize drawing at the end of the summer, Vandeven said.

More information is on the libraryï¿½s website, www.capelibrary.org, or at the information desk at 711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau, she added.