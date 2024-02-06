Libraries' summer reading program to begin in June

The six branches of Riverside Regional Library will be participating in "Oceans of Possibilities," a summer reading program.

The system's Southeast Missouri branches in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties will begin the program in June as part of a statewide effort.

The program serves all ages, from birth through adulthood and encourages reading without specific goals involving numbers of books read or time spent reading. Participants may earn tickets toward prizes and will have the opportunity to access various entertainment options, including magician Chef Bananas, music from Kinder Songs, High Sea Adventures and Murder Mystery from Happy Face Entertainment.

Educational partners in the program include Discovery Playhouse, Mac's Mission, Conservation Center, MU Extension, Big Oak State Tree Park and the Recycling Center.