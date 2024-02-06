Libraries' summer reading program to begin in June

The six branches of Riverside Regional Library will be participating in "Oceans of Possibilities," a summer reading program.
The system's Southeast Missouri branches in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties will begin the program in June as part of a statewide effort.
The program serves all ages, from birth through adulthood and encourages reading without specific goals involving numbers of books read or time spent reading. Participants may earn tickets toward prizes and will have the opportunity to access various entertainment options, including magician Chef Bananas, music from Kinder Songs, High Sea Adventures and Murder Mystery from Happy Face Entertainment.
Educational partners in the program include Discovery Playhouse, Mac's Mission, Conservation Center, MU Extension, Big Oak State Tree Park and the Recycling Center.
Interested patrons and citizens may pre-register through the Beanstack app for the Summer Reading program at www.rrlmo.org.
Paper reading logs will be available June 1 at all branches.
Anyone wishing to obtain a free library card may do so at the branches, and cards are not limited to residents and/or property owners in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties. Those in other Missouri counties -- Bollinger, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve -- may also obtain a library card through the system.
To obtain a library card, go to a Riverside branch and present a photo ID with current address or documentation showing the physical address of residence, i.e. piece of mail.